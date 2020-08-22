SADC must move in, wipe jihadists before they overrun region – Sinkamba

THE SADC region will soon be a caliphate in hands of Islamic State Jihadists if the region inaction continues, warns Green party leader Peter Sinkamba.

He says he is very upset that SADC Heads of State and Government are not doing anything sensible to stop the region from falling in the hands of Islamic State Jihadists.

In a statement, Sinkamba noted that the SADC region was slowly under siege with Mozambique as the launch pad for the take-over.

“What upsets me even more is that these leaders move at lightning speed to cheer outcome of elections when their colleagues are reelected but turn a blind eye to critical issues that threaten peace and stability in the region,” Sinkamba said. “I am sure you have by now heard the terrible insurgency on-going in Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique where government troops have been battling to regain control of Mocimboa da Praia, a strategic town in the country’s gas rich area, whose port was seized last week.”

He said the region was under a very serious threat.

Sinkamba said SADC leaders should not be a bunch of cheerleaders but rather, must provide political leadership in the region when it matters most.

He noted that the said Jihadist groups in Mocamboa da Praia have since 2017 raided the area occupying vast territory, terrorising the masses, killing over 1,500 people and displacing over 250,000.

“One of the Jihadist groups that carried out the latest attack is calling itself the Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) which is an Islamic State-affiliated group whose publicly-stated goal is to establish a caliphate in Central Africa, effectively taking over [the] entire SADC region,” Sinkamba said.

He said the goal of ISCAP to establish a caliphate in Central Africa had very serious implications for SADC.

Sinkamba said if the group succeeded in taking over and control liquefied natural gas facility currently estimated at US $60 billion, and such moneys are invested in arms, it was possible for the group to achieve its goals.

He expected SADC leaders to take the insurgency seriously and wipe it completely before it becomes financially empowered.

“I expect SADC leaders to draw lessons from Khalifa Haftar’s forces in Libya. This group has been difficult to eliminate because it is financially empowered from the oil fields it controls,” Sinkamba said. “As I have stated before, if it is election of their friends, these SADC leaders speak in unison and loudest conveying congratulations. When it comes to matters of defence and security cooperation, it is each one for himself and God for all.”

He said the attitude was wrong, insisting that SADC leaders should move in now and wipe the Jihad groups before they overrun the region and impose a caliphate.

“I am sure we have capability in the region to wipe these groups before they consolidate their grip on serious financial resources and reign terror and destabilise our region. Just look at the mess in the Middle East (Iraqi, Iran, Syria, Yemen and Libya,” said Sinkamba.

Attacks began in 2017 in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, but escalated this year after the group responsible, Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama, pledged allegiance to IS.

Last week IS claimed, according to BBC, that it had taken over two military bases near Mocimboa da Praia, killed Mozambique soldiers and captured weaponry, including machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades. The militants have briefly taken a number of northern towns in recent months, displacing tens of thousands of people. This was one of several attacks on Mocimboa da Praia this year.

Tanzania has also said it will launch an offensive against the jihadists in forests along the border with Mozambique. Mocimboa da Praia is used for cargo deliveries to the offshore projects about 60km away, which are being developed by oil giants including Total.