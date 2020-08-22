TABAKAPITE…PF won’t interrupt will of Zambians – Hichilema

PF has lost the plot and they know it, no wonder this aggressive attitude to anyone who talks about them not winning next year, says Hakainde Hichilema.

He is advising citizens never to give up stressing that, “times may be hard but you must believe that your breakthrough is around the corner.”

On Monday, social media was animated with a video of an emotional unnamed PF cadre and a traffic police officer he accused of predicting that President Edgar Lungu takapite (we’ll not win) in 2021.

The cadre screamed that Lusaka Province minister and Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo should intervene, apparently to discipline the officer.

It immediately turned out that deputy Inspector General of Police (operations) Bonny Kapeso had issued a statement indicating that the police officer had been transferred to Western Province.

But home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo said it was wrong for Kapeso to transfer the traffic officer before investigating the matter.

Commenting on the matter, Hichilema said he was not the only one who knew about the damage the PF government had caused to Zambia.

“The people of Zambia, in their millions, are knowledgeable enough. That’s why they are saying tabakapite (PF won’t win). But my word to the people of Zambia, including our men and women, in uniform is that do not let your frustrations with PF government run over you. Calm down!” Hichilema said in an interview. “We’ve come far and we can see our destination. I wholly understand people’s frustrations and hardships out there. But Hope and Help is on the way, just under a year. PF has lost the plot and they know it, no wonder this aggressive attitude to anyone who talks about them not winning next year.”

He continued: “they wish they can stop the clock.”

“If anything, PF will get more brutal by the end of this year. Let’s watch out for their brutality and where possible, record it,” Hichilema said. “They are brutal to whoever reminds them that time has run out and that they are losing the plot but I daringly put it to them that tabakapite. The rest of you can spread this slogan by whispering it to your relatives, friends, workmates and everyone who needs to hear it.”

Come August 2021, Hichilema said, Zambians must protect the vote against any manipulation and that no one would be allowed to falsify the people’s electoral will.

“Whoever will do that will be doing so at their own peril and just as well, fixing will start from there. We are in a hurry to fix our country’s economy and no one will be allowed to stand in our way,” he said. “We also appeal to all of you to campaign for UPND and this starts from your homes to the neighbours. Do not lose Hope because Help is on the way and together we shall fix the current problems. We know that the people of Zambia are distressed and hungry but we are telling them that food will be there tomorrow.”

Asked to comment on the issuance of national registration cards (NRCs), Hichilema said: “we are watching the process with a lot of keenness.”

“Let the correct thing prevail as they issue NRCs to our people now and in the coming phase. The people should also get out in hundreds, thousands and millions to ensure that they are registered as voters,” said Hichilema. “It is only us who will deliver the change of government that we dearly wait for. The tide, in this case, is on the side of the people of Zambia and no one in PF will interrupt the will of the majority.”