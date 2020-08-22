THE PERSPECTIVE, with EDWARD BWALYA PHIRI: DESIGNATING POLITICAL VIOLENCE AS A TRIBAL RUNG OF GENOCIDE

Once upon a time, Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, a German Philosopher hypothesised in his 1881 book, ‘The Dawn of Day’ that, “the surest way to corrupt a youth is to instruct him to hold in higher esteem those who think alike than those who think differently.” This quote succinctly exemplifies our epoch because many political players today, and their sympathisers, among them; the royalty, the laity and the clergy, are collectively inculcating the animated philosophy of hatred and violence, instead of instilling love and tolerance to their cadre.

On The Perspective today, I am considering political violence as a tribal rung of genocide. The United Nations’ 1948 Genocide Convention defines genocide as, “any act committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group, such as (a) killing the members of the group; (b) causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group….” And to define political violence, Cindy A. Sousa wrote that, “Political violence is the deliberate use of power and force to achieve political goals…political violence is characterised by both physical and psychological acts aimed at injuring or intimidating populations.”

Further, Noah Webster’s Merriam-Webster dictionary, defines cadre as, “a nucleus or core group, especially of trained personnel able to assume control and to train others.” Therefore, cadre is a configuration or framework of an institution and as a member, a cadre is one who is eligible to take up the leadership mantle, and is capable of training others. However, it is unfortunate to note that the current crop of cadres is nothing but a foolhardy bunch of hooligans or bigoted political legionnaires who thrive on perpetrating violence.

Gone are the days when we had justified dread of the police, thanks to the legal reforms that transformed the police force into a police service. However, another force of cadres has arisen and it is harassing almost everyone, and is involved in a lot of crimes; ranging from robberies to land and mining scams. They go about insulting and beating innocent individuals, exhorting the poor in markets and bus stations, and do other anti-social behaviours.

Nowadays, when you see a muscularly stout person with a callous behaviour, you automatically know that he is a cadre. The focus of the current crop of cadres is on building their bodies at the expense of acquiring knowledge and wisdom. Nothing is wrong with callisthenics; we all wish to have well-built and good looking bodies, the only difference is the objective. Most political “muscle men” build their bodies to intimidate, beat up, injure or maim, kill and ultimately, unjustifiably enrich themselves. There is a primitive and pernicious culture of machete wielding and gun brandishing. We are sitting on a time bomb, which is waiting to explode and none will be spared.

It is imperative to realise that political violence is mostly perpetrated by the youths in the name of protecting the interests of their political groups. Perhaps, it explains why Adolf Hitler remarked in 1935 that, “he alone who owns the youth gains the future.” Seemingly, the tribal, social groups are harnessing the innocuous youth into political mercenaries as a guaranteed way to gain a future.

Nowadays, Zambian politics are “by mighty and by power.” Political cadres wield more power than any other person or institution. They intimidate and brutalise any one with dissenting views.

Records are there to show how these mercenaries, across the political divide have with impunity killed, tortured and traumatised masses. They have even gone ahead to designate, by threats and intimidation, no-fly zones and non-admittance areas for opponents, contrary to Constitutional guarantees of freedom of speech, association, assembly and movement. This predicament must not be allowed to cascade into a fully blown genocide.

The upshot of the above portrayal is that it creates apathy on national issues. Cindy A. Sousa wrote that “…Political violence compromises necessary social and political systems and inhibits individuals from participating in social and political life…. Findings from over 50 studies were analysed…political violence threatens three inter-related domains of functioning: individual functioning in relationship to their environment; community functioning and social fabric; and governmental functioning and delivery of services to populations.” It goes without saying that political violence hampers development of the nation by promoting apathy in the governance process among the citizenry, escalation of graft, unfettered corruption and ultimately creates instability.

Each and every day, I groan for my country because it’s being constrained to drink the bitter tears and blood of its innocent sons and daughters, whose lives are being truncated, thereby shuttering potent dreams; for the deceased, those who looked up to them and ultimately for Zambia.

Zambia is our land and our heritage. Let us heed the wise counsel by Martin Luther king Jr. who warned that, “Violence never brings permanent peace, it solve no social problems: it merely creates new and more complicated ones. Violence is impractical because it is a descending spiral ending in destruction for all. It is immoral because it seeks to humiliate the opponent rather than to win his understanding: it seeks to annihilate rather than convert. Violence is immoral because it thrives on hatred rather than love. It destroys community and makes brotherhood impossible. It leaves society in monologue rather than dialogue. …It creates bitterness in the survivors and brutality in the destroyers.”

I am looking forward to a time when politics will be a contest of ideas; where political cadres will civilly engage each other on issues of national interest and outwit each other through public discussions. A counsel to political groups; please train your cadres to outfox each other with ideologies and tact and not violence. A cadre is supposed to be skilled and one who is able to train others. I wonder what kind of training our “foolhardy muscle men” can give.

Our youths, you have a lot to achieve. You are yet to see and experience life. Whereas your older counterparts are in the evening of their lives, the sun is just rising in your lives. Yours is a huge responsibility to make the world a better place for everyone; strive with all your strength to change the tribal narrative. Mahatma Ghandi advised that, “strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” And Bhagat Singh said that, “Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas.”

Counsel from Ian Somerhalder for our older folk who are taking advantage of the naivety of the youth is that, “if we take our youth seriously, provide tools to strengthen their natural prowess, and empower them to make changes they want to see in the world….” And Franklin D. Roosevelt further said that, “we cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” Dalai Lama topped it up when he said, “when educating the minds of our youth, we must not forget to educate their hearts.”

Please encourage political tolerance so as to encourage political participation even by the minority and the weak; without fear or intimidation by the “muscle men” of the stronger groups. Allow me to end with Obama’s wise words that, “we remain a young nation…time has come to set aside childish things. The time…to choose our better history; to carry forward that precious gift, that noble idea…the God-given promise that all are equal, all are free, and all deserve a chance to pursue their full measure of happiness.” For today I will end here, Au revoir.

