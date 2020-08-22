This is a difficult period to serve as a priest – Bishop

CHIPATA Diocese Bishop George Lungu says priests should provide leadership in the fight against COVID-19.

During chrism mass at St Anne’s Cathedral on Thursday, Bishop Lungu who also president of the Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops warned that COVID-19 could claim more lives if the guidelines are not followed.

“COVID-19 is a deadly disease which does not have a cure neither does it have a vaccine at the moment – a pandemic that brings about death,” he warned. “Priests should provide leadership during this period of COVID-19. COVID-19 should not be a reason to refuse or shy away from doing what is right and what is expected of you as priests because where there is a will there is way.”

Bishop Lungu said a priest should follow and respect the COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

“This is a difficult period to serve as a priest like the way God wants. Today you are repeating your priestly vows. Satan through Coronavirus pandemic wants priests to stop that which is expected of them. We are making a vow that we are not going to stop doing our work even in the midst of this deadly disease,” he said.

Bishop Lungu said priests should preach the good news and bring relief to the people during the COVID-19 era.

“We have to ask ourselves questions such as ‘in these moments of lockdown, what have I done which is different from the time when the pandemic was not among us?’” he said.

Bishop Lungu said priests should utilise the COVID-19 period by doing things that increased hope among Christians.

He urged priests to love and cherish their priesthood because it was the most precious gift given to them by God.

Bishop Lungu urged priests to guard their priesthood jealously.

The theme of his sermon was ‘priesthood amid COVID-19 pandemic’.

Bishop Lungu said COVID-19 was not a curse from God as other people suggest.

“Our God is the giver of life and not death. Coronavirus is the work of the Devil whose aim is to steal, kill and destroy the flock of God which is different from the Mission of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Bishop Lungu urged people to wear masks as one way of COVID-19 preventions.