Zambian bishops urge Zimbabwe not to lose hope

THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has urged the people in Zimbabwe not to lose hope because God will never abandon His own.

ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu said the Conference wished to express its pastoral solidarity with the entire membership of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) and in particular Most Reverend Robert Ndlovu – the Metropolitan Archbishop of Harare.

“We do hereby acknowledge and applaud the courage and prophetic role our brother bishops played by issuing the recent Pastoral Letter with the title, ‘That March is Not Ended,’ in which they respectfully urged the government of Zimbabwe to pay particular attention to the economic and political crisis the country is facing and further provided the much needed moral guidance to the nation as shepherds of God’s flock,” he said.

“As ZCCB, we share the pain the majority of Zimbabweans and the Catholic Bishops in particular are experiencing at the moment. This is because we are all members of the same Family of God, the Church. As St Paul the Apostle puts it: ‘If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honoured, all rejoice together with it. Now, you together are Christ’s body’ (1 Cor 12:26-27).”

Bishop Lungu prayed that the government and people of Zimbabwe would not abandon the noble agenda of pursuing the path of true and genuine dialogue aimed at resolving the challenges they face.

“We, on our part, shall continue to pray for a peaceful end to the crisis in Zimbabwe. We encourage our sisters and brothers in Zimbabwe not to lose hope because God has never and will never abandon His own. ‘I will betroth you to Myself forever, betroth you with integrity and justice, with tenderness and love; I will betroth to Myself with faithfulness and you will come to know Yahweh’ (Hosea 2:21-22),” said Bishop Lungu.