HH enchants Rufunsa

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on Friday expectedly and unexpectedly showed up to chieftainess Mumpanshya of Rufunsa and villagers there.

In his delegation was Lusaka Province UPND chairman Obvious Mwaliteta, provincial youth chairman Brian Mizinga, Mizinga’s deputy Anderson Banda, national youth information and publicity secretary Samuel Ngwira and Rufunsa member of parliament Sheal Mulyata.

The opposition leader paid a courtesy call on Mumpanshya of the Soli people and the traditional leader’s advisory council showered him with welcome pleasantries.

Afterwards, Hichilema set out in the hilly villages of Rufunsa where he distributed not less than a thousand re-useable face-masks to stunned and euphoric people.

He took time to caution the people against the dangers of the coronavirus and highlighted to them health guidelines to be adhered to.

Hichilema also pleaded with people to ensure that they obtain national registration cards (NRCs) and later on voters’ cards, in readiness for next year’s elections.

“Your weapon to sort out the problems you have here is an NRC and a voters’ card. So, let every eligible child get these documents and ensure that you go out in numbers to vote. We are aware of your problems [like] hunger, water problems, agriculture; we know about those problems. We’ll fix your fertiliser and seed issues. We’ll give a better price of what you produce because the current price of what you produce is too low – you can’t make money,” Hichilema said.

“You can’t continue to plough big fields with hands…. But we are also aware of our duty to take these children to school and ensure that when they finish school they must get jobs.”

Hichilema further pledged that a UPND government would see to it that the people of Rufunsa district practically benefit from the area’s rich mineral resource.

“We are aware of the mining issues here and when we come in, we’ll deal with the mine issues so that the local people are involved in exploiting the mineral resource here,” he promised.

On health issues, Hichilema said: “we’ll make sure that medicines are in hospitals.”

At Nyamphande village, Hichilema took time reiterating his message of “Hope and Help” being on its way.

He told people to remain optimistic, in the midst of the current crushing economy.

“I know that life in Zambia today is unbearable because State resources are being plundered by those you entrusted to manage them. But we must not lose hope because help is on the way. I encourage all of you here to do door-to-door campaigns where you can preach about Hakainde’s vision for this country,” said Hichilema.

Hichilema’s short-lived stopovers along the Great East Road (Rufunsa) were all sensitisation ‘meetings’ for COVID-19.