Next year’s elections present the Zambian people, once again, with the opportunity to change government – regime change.
And inevitably, that is the purpose of our general elections – regime change.
We know these are words Edgar Lungu and his minions don’t what to hear, are scared of and trying to criminalise.
They are really so scared of regime change. Among themselves, they are saying if there’s a regime change most of them will end up prisons. Why? They know what they have done. They say the guilty are afraid, they leave in perpetual fear.
And chief Chitambo of the Lala speaking people of Central Province is right when he says “if people want regime change so be it”.
Chief Chitambo says citizens have the right and civic duty to demand regime change if they feel the ruling party has failed to deliver on their campaign promises.
The most famous and perhaps most eloquent expression of a people’s right to “dissolve the political bands” which tie them together was penned by Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) in the Declaration of Independence: “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation… We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. – That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. – That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organising its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness… it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
Jefferson took pains to argue about the right of
revolution. In essence the grounds for revolution were two: the offending government had to have moved away from the very reason for its being, namely the protection of each individual’s life, liberty, and property (unfortunately too vaguely expressed here as “the pursuit of happiness”); and that there is a clear pattern of behaviour which proves that there is a “design” to create a despotic government over the people.
How does Edgar Lungu’s government fair on this score?
