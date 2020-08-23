Paul Moonga fits into lunacy, charges NDC

NDC national youth chairman Charles Kabwita has charged that if lunacy were to be crafted in human form, it would be PF central committee member Paul Moonga.

Moonga, the Lusaka Province PF chairman, recently said President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila was trying to make a living, and challenged public concerns about her sudden wealth.

“With age should come wisdom, civility and just some good enough common sense and manners. But Paul Moonga is devoid of all that. If lunacy was a person, look no further than this joker that is heading Lusaka on behalf of the PF, Paul Moonga,” he said.

He wondered how a right-thinking person would defend Tasila’s questionable wealth when she was nothing before her father became president.

“Tasila should look at how the once powerful children of former presidents are being arrested in the region and she should learn something from that. Her dealings will land her in problems once there is a change of government and it will be a shame to see her rot in prison all because she decided to go along with the PF acceptable and institutionalised thieving,” said Kabwita, a former PF Chimwemwe councilor in Kitwe.

“We know that stealing has been normalised and institutionalised in the PF, and that is why he chose to stand with the Lusaka minister Bowman Lusambo who also claimed that K2 million was nothing. Do they know how many young people, women and men can benefit from that amount to the extent of changing some of their lives for good? Does he know how many schools, health centres, mothers’ shelters and other social services and infrastructure such an amount can cover?” Kabwita wondered.

He said indeed the PF was full of confusion and their behaviour left the nation even more confused all the time.