Siyanga accuses men of intimidating female leaders

LIVINGSTONE PF parliamentary aspiring candidate Namakau Siyanga has accused men of intimidating women in leadership such that they fail to deliver development.

Reacting to Mosi-o-Tunya ward councillor Sikobela Sikobela who has reported her to the Anti-Corruption Commission as well as NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele who reported her to Libuyu police station for criminal trespass over the bridge she rehabilitated, Siyanga said she found the two episodes funny.

“Last year, I took consultants to council to help them on how to enhance revenue collection, and credit was not coming to Namakau but to the mayor who is a man. He seemed to be working but now because it is clear that this bridge was being done by a woman it is bad,” she said. “You men are making us fail to bring development because everything we want to do as women you want to intimidate us, why? Is it because I’m a woman? If it was a man who did that there was not going to be this noise.”

Siyanga said men in the area had felt her impact, promising to continue serving communities.

“A week before I worked on that bridge, a child had actually dropped in that same bridge and was picked by a taxi driver who rushed the child to the clinic. So, I felt that I could do something since I’m a contractor for over 12 years now. And when I looked at the bridge that’s a tiny job that can be done by anybody. You don’t really need this whole drama that people want to seem to blow out of proportion,” Siyanga explained.

She explained that she wrote to the council and was allowed to proceed with the project.

“I have that letter with me. I was given a go ahead and I worked according to the direction that was given. I mean a small job of only, over slightly above K100,000 surely should not make the whole city fail to sleep. The problem is that people have not thought, they have not used their brains to think that even just guardrails can support that bridge,” Siyanga said. “And that’s why they are making that noise as if somebody made a bridge. I’m a contractor, what is K100,000? There is nothing sinister about that, it’s a very small thing. I’m an award winner in the same construction sector in 2014 and it’s in public domain. I received an award from then sitting acting president Guy Scott.”

She said the same council had previously given her contracts which she worked on and wondered where the current drama was coming from.