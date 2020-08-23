WFP receives 5 million Euros for Covid relief in Zambia

WORLD Food Programme (WFP) country representative Jennifer Bitonde says the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the ability of most Zambian families to survive economically.

The European Union has given WFP five million Euros (about K112.3 million) that will help provide cash assistance to 655,000 food insecure people in urban areas of Zambia.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has, since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March this year, been assisting Zambian families with cash to mitigate the negative impact of the virus.

“COVID-19 has disrupted the ability of thousands of poor city families traditionally reliant on daily labour and informal trading to earn a living,” said Bitonde in a statement on Thursday.

“With food prices on the rise, the constant struggle to meet basic needs is now much tougher – and becoming more so. WFP is grateful to the European Union for coming to the aid of poor urban households during this challenging time. This contribution is very timely, as many Zambians are emerging from a two-year drought that has severely undermined national food security.”

WFP has been reaching out to poor families in parts of Lusaka and Kafue with relatively high infection rates.

The EU funding will enable the UN agency to extend its assistance to two more cities, Livingstone and Kitwe, with a view to reaching 655,000 people overall.

Each beneficiary family will receive K400 (EUR 18.5) a month for six months to help cover their food needs.

And Pascal Mounier, EU head of humanitarian aid regional office in Kinshasa said: ‘’The EU and its member states are among the world’s leading donors of humanitarian aid, and in these difficult times, we are stepping up our efforts to continue providing help where it is most needed. With our contribution to these humanitarian efforts by WFP, the EU again demonstrates its solidarity with the most vulnerable people in Zambia who are bearing the brunt of this epidemic.”

WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

The European Union and its member states are the world’s leading donors of humanitarian aid. Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity with people in need all around the world.

Through its civil protection and humanitarian aid operations department, the European Union helps millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year.