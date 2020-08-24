Concept Paper on functions of the Health Professions Council and Rules of Natural Justice: the need for reform

Introduction

This concept paper provides an overview of the functions of the Health Professions Council and how these functions are performed in view of the rules of natural justice. Areas that would seem to violate the rules of natural justice are highlighted and recommendations to avert such violations are made at the end of the paper.

The Health Professions Council is established under Section 3 of the Health Professions Act No. 24 of 2009 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”). Section 4 of the Act spells out some of the following functions of the Council:

(a) register members of the health profession and regulate the professional conduct of health practitioners;

(b) maintain appropriate practice standards among health practitioners that are consistent with the principle of self-regulation and the promotion of high standards of public health;

(c) develop, promote, maintain and improve appropriate standards of qualification in the health profession;

(d) promote the integrity, and enhance the status, of the health profession, including the declaration of any particular health practise to be undesirable for all, or a particular category of, health practitioners;

(e) licence public and private health facilities, accredit health services and monitor quality control and assurance of health facilities and services;

(f) represent, coordinate and develop the health profession and promote its interest; develop, promote and enforce internationally comparable practise standards in Zambia;

(g) investigate allegations of professional misconduct and impose such sanctions as may be necessary;

(i) protect and assist the public in all matters relating to the practise of the health profession;

(j) advise the Minister on matters relating to the health profession; and

(k) do all such things as are necessary or incidental to the performance of its functions under the Act.

The functions of the Council itemized above are indicative of a body charged with the performance of public functions. It is in that respect that the branch of law called Administrative Law becomes relevant.

Administrative Law is that branch of public law that is concerned with the composition of power, duties, rights and liabilities of the various agencies or institutions of the government that are engaged in public administration.

Among the many rules under Administrative Law are the Rules of Natural Justice. These are rules of fair play, originally developed by the courts of equity to control the decisions of inferior courts and then gradually extended (particularly in the 20th century) to apply equally to the decisions of administrative and domestic tribunals and of any authority exercising an administrative power that affects a person’s status, rights, or liabilities. Any decision reached in contravention of natural justice is void as ultra vires (beyond the given powers).

There are two principal rules. The first is the rule against bias (i.e. against departure from the standard of even-handed justice required of those who occupy judicial office or quasi-judicial office) – nemo judex in causa sua (no man may be a judge in his own cause). This means that any decision, however fair it may seem, is invalid if made by a person with any financial or other interest in the outcome or any known bias that might have affected his impartiality. The second rule is known as audi alteram partem (hear the other side). It states that a decision cannot stand unless the person directly affected by it was given a fair opportunity both to state his case and to know and answer the other side’s case.

There are certain functions of the Council that are required to be performed in such a manner that seems to violate the rules of natural justice. Consideration of the same may be taken as follows:

Registration of Health Practitioners

Section 6 of the Act prohibits practising in the health profession without registration. Application for registration may be made pursuant to Section 7 of the Act. The Council shall, within thirty (30) days of receipt of an application grant or reject the application. The Council is obliged, where it rejects an application, to inform the applicant accordingly and give the reasons therefor.

No provision is made under the Act for the hearing of the person whose application for registration the Council rejects.

Approval, review and withdrawal of approval of training institutions

In terms of Section 32 of the Act, training institutions cannot provide training of students for a health profession unless such training programme is approved by the Council.

Section 33 makes provision for training institutions to apply to the Council for approval. The Council may then after review of a proposed training programme approve the training programme if the training programme meets the requirements of the Act and if the training programme shall adequately prepare students for service in a particular health profession.

The Council shall not, where a training institution uses a training programme in the training of a health profession which is not approved under Section 33, accept the training as meeting the training requirements for registration in that health profession.

Furthermore, the Council is obliged at least every five (5) years from the date of the approval of a training programme, to review the approved training programme, including the performance of the graduates of the programme.

The Council is obliged to withdraw the approval of a training programme, where it determines that —

(a) the training programme no longer meets the requirements of the Act; or

(b) the graduates of the training programme consistently fail to meet the standards required by their health profession.

No provision under the Act is made for the Council to hear the Training Institution negatively affected by the Council’s decision. This would seem to violate the rules of natural justice of according Training Institutions negatively affected by the Council’s decision the right to be heard.

Although in terms of Regulations 13 to 14 of the Health Professions (General) Regulations, 2012, the Council is obliged to inform the Training Institution negatively affected by its decision, no provision under the Regulations exists for the institution to be heard.

Licensing of health facilities

Section 36 of the Act prohibits operating a health facility without a licence. A person who intends to operate a health facility must apply to the Council for a licence in the prescribed manner and form upon payment of the prescribed fee. The Council has the power to reject an application for a licence to operate a health facility if certain requirements are not met. The Council shall, where it rejects an application inform the applicant accordingly and give the reasons therefor.

No provision under the Act or the Regulations is made for the hearing of a health facility adversely affected by the Council’s rejection of the application.

The absence of hearing a party adversely affected by the Council’s decision in the above circumstances is irreconcilable with other portions of the Act making provision for such hearing.

Examples include: Cancellation of practising certificate (Section 19 (3)); Suspension or cancellation of licence (Section 46 (2)); closure of health facility (Section 50 (3)) and Refusal to grant accreditation of health care services (Section 56 (6)). In all these, the right to be heard is well preserved.

The Disciplinary Committee

The Disciplinary Committee is established under Section 63 of the Act. Its composition is as follows:

(a) a Chairperson;

(b) a Vice-Chairperson;

(c) the Chairperson of the Council;

(d) a peer of the health practitioner against whom a complaint of professional misconduct is made; and

(e) a lay member of the Council.

Section 64 of the Act spells out the following functions of the Disciplinary Committee. To hear and determine:

(a) any disciplinary action initiated by the Council against a health practitioner who has contravened any provision of the Code of Ethics or any provision of the Act; or

(b) any complaint or allegation made by any person against a health practitioner.

In terms of Section 65 (1) Three (3) members of the Disciplinary Committee shall form a quorum.

Section 66 (5) of the Act makes provision for the powers of the Disciplinary Committee. Where the Disciplinary Committee, after due inquiry, finds a health practitioner guilty of professional misconduct, it may impose one or more of the following penalties:

(a) order the cancellation of the health practitioner’s practising certificate or certificate of registration;

(b) censure the health practitioner;

(c) caution the health practitioner;

(d) impose a fine, not exceeding three hundred thousand penalty units to be paid to the Council;

(e) order the health practitioner to pay to the Council or to any other party to the hearing any costs of, or incidental to, the proceedings;

(f) order the health practitioner to pay any party to the hearing or other person, as restitution, the amount of loss caused by that person’s negligence; or

(g) impose any reasonable conditions for the suspension, for a period not exceeding one year of, the health practitioner’s certificate of registration or practising certificate.

Although any person to be affected by the decision of the Disciplinary Committee is accorded the right to be heard, the composition of the Committee may result in violation of the rules of natural justice in particular, that of not being a judge in one’s own cause.

As noted above, a complaint against a health professional to the Disciplinary Committee may be initiated by the Council. It has also been noted above that the composition of the Disciplinary Committee is made of five (5) members two (2) of whom are members of the Council. It has been observed furthermore that three (3) members of the Disciplinary Committee constitute a quorum. A decision of the Disciplinary Committee is by majority.

Thus, a quorum may be constituted by the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee together with the two (2) other members of the Committee who are also members of the Council. By majority, the two (2) members drawn from the Council can decide a compliant before the Disciplinary Committee initiated by the Council itself thereby being judges in their own cause.

Recommendations

1. Need to establish an independent Committee to hear matters not accorded a hearing

A number of functions performed by the Council capable of adversely affecting persons have been highlighted above as being devoid of according the affected party an opportunity to be heard. This can be remedied by establishing an independent Committee that would accord a hearing to any person adversely affected by the Council’s decision.

Preferably, this independent Committee is to also hear and determine investigations or inspection outcomes initiated by the Council or its agents. This will ensure that the Council does not play the unfair role of being a judge in its own cause.

2. Restructuring of the Disciplinary Committee

As noted above, the Council is capable of ‘duplicating’ itself to decide a matter initiated by it before the Disciplinary Committee through its majority representation in the prescribed quorum of three (3) members of the Disciplinary Committee. As in doing so the rules of fair play would be violated, no matter how fair the outcome of the Disciplinary Committee would be, it is necessary to restructure the Disciplinary Committee’s composition. This can be done in any of the following three (3) ways:

(a) No member of the Disciplinary Committee should be drawn from the Council.

(b) Where the Council initiates a complaint against a health professional before the Disciplinary Committee, the quorum should no longer be constituted by three (3) but by the full membership of five (5). This would ensure that the two (2) members of the Disciplinary Committee drawn from the Council are prevented from out-voting the other members of the Disciplinary Committee.

(c) Where a complaint against a health professional before the Disciplinary Committee is initiated by the Council, members of the Disciplinary Committee drawn from the Council should not be permitted to be part of the prescribed three-member quorum.