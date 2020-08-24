Lungu akapita, insists Kamba

THE Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka says President Edgar Lungu will win next year’s elections regardless of the sustained negative propaganda against.

On Saturday, The Mast carried a story where opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema proclaimed that the ruling party would not win the 2021 elections.

Hichilema was reacting to a video that went viral on social media last Monday, where a PF cadre accused a traffic police officer of predicting that the ruling regime would not win next year’s polls.

Hichilema said he was not the only one who knew that the PF had lost people’s favour.

Reacting to Hichilema’s story, Kamba who is Lusaka Province PF secretary said the will of the people was to retain President Lungu.

“We are aware of the smear campaign and propaganda being orchestrated by the UPND under a slogan called ‘Takapite’, implying that President Lungu will not win the 2021 general elections. As we stated before, President Lungu has everything in his favour, he has delivered the much- needed development, and he will win the 2021 general elections with ease,” Kamba said in a statement. “We want to put it very clearly that nobody will tamper with anything or frustrate the will of the people. Zambia is a democracy and people will decide in a free and fair environment who will lead the nation. As the PF we can only express our confidence because we know our candidate, President Lungu, has delivered and he is loved by the people. Lungu Akapita because he has delivered.”

He charged that the UPND was failing to convince people to vote for them.

“Hakainde Hichilema, the leader of the opposition UPND has nothing to point at. The UPND is failing even to put up a message to convince Zambians why they should be voted for. Their tactics and desperate machinations are laughable,” said Kamba. “The desperation and frustration of the UPND is well understood. They have been trying to persuade Zambians to vote for Hakainde Hichilema, their leader who has been rejected five times concurrently because he lacks the leadership needed to take care of the country and promote the much-needed good governance. We want to tell the UPND, other political parties and their sympathisers that the writings on the wall were clear that President Edgar Lungu will retain power next year as the country goes to the polls because his works are traceable, visible and appreciated by many Zambians.”