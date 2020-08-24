No political party should feel comfortable, warns Chipango

NO political party should feel that it is on solid ground to win next year’s elections, work hard and strategise, Keegan Chipango has advised.

Chipango, who is former Freedom ward MMD councillor has warned the five known opposition political parties to watch out for “a new kid on the political block”.

In an interview, Chipango, who is son to veteran politician and first Livingstone black mayor William Chipango, advised political parties to select candidates who appealed to the electorate.

“My advice to all political parties in the field of play is that they should not take it for granted that they are already home and dry. There is need for them to work hard and strategise. No political party should feel that it is on solid ground and begin closing doors to those who want to give them advice for their victory strategies,” he said.

“No political party should allow itself to create ivory towers and be stubborn by developing a know it all altitude. Such will cost them their would-be victory. Political parties should not rule out the emergence of a new kid on the block. There are now kids that will have an effect on the 2021 elections. So, the PF, UPND, NDC, UNIP, MMD and the SP should be on the watch, this or these kids on the block will act as a swing factor next year.”

Chipango categorised voters in various ways as he emphasised his argument.

“(A) Those that will vote for the party of their choice, no matter the calibre of the candidates fielded. (B) Those who will vote on tribal lines, no matter the failure of their party. These believe in blood is thicker than water. (C) Those that are influenced by their chiefs, these are almost the same as in A. (D) Those who will vote based on how much they have been paid or corrupted,” said Chipango. “This type of voters always asks, what is there for me? They don’t care what happens to those next door, as long as they themselves are happy and content. These are a type that can even kill just to protect their milking cow. They don’t vote on principle or merit – for them it is a question of I and not we. (E) Those who will vote depending on merit and capability of candidates. These cannot be influenced by the container but by the contents. This is the category that leads to the emergence of independent candidates…”