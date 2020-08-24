PF a looting club that won’t last beyond 2021

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Just like hyenas will continue to gather around a carcass for as long as it would last and there is nothing to disturb them, I do not see the PF stopping to loot our national wealth, which they are at the verge of devouring to extinction, as long as they remain in charge of our national affairs.

Until they are physically chased by the Zambians through the ballot next year, they will continue doing what hyenas do: even breaking the bones of Zambia’s wealth. Prediction of the downfall of the PF does not require one to be a prophet, not even a prophet of doom, but simply a close observer of its evolution trends over the years that it has been in existence. However, if someone somewhere is already calling me a prophet of doom for my prediction, fair enough! At least I am better than you who can’t prophesy anything, aren’t I? And I hope you won’t blame me for the message, for prophets are merely carriers and not originators.

My message today is very simple and straightforward. I am saying there won’t be a party called PF after the 2021 elections. Need I say it louder and clearer? I said ‘icipani cikapwa’ the party will go down the way of its predecessors: never to see the light of day ever again. The writing is on the wall and the signs do abound. Here is why:

To begin with, from my vantage point, the life of any organisation worth its salt is in its vision and purpose. The PF, to the contrary, have exhibited only vague traces of these key characteristics of a good organisation. One may ask how a political party without a clear vision such as the PF could have managed to supplant the well-organised MMD, wouldn’t they?

Well, two factors, one internal and the other external, were key to the PF’s success in the 2011 general election, in my view. Externally, the PF rode on the complacency of the MMD to woo the masses to look up to them as the only feasible alternative capable of turning around the socioeconomic malaise that this country had begun descending into, albeit not to the current levels. But that is a story for another day.

Every PF founding member who understands the origins of this organisation will agree with me that it was largely founded on Mr Michael Chilufya Sata’s desire to become the driver, as opposed to serving under someone else where he could only have peripheral influence on the affairs of this country.

Being the charismatic, eloquent and practical leader that he had proven to be during his long years in public service, the man of action, as Mr Sata was fondly called by his admirers, derived quite some political capital from his fame to leapfrog the then incumbent Mr Rupiah Bwezani Banda of the MMD to become Republican president in 2011.

Whatever happened to the man of action, there was very little to talk about him in the driving seat which made him leave the MMD when president Frederick Chiluba sidelined him in preference for president Levy Patrick Mwanawasa. In my view, the venom of the king cobra was neutralised the moment he got in power when he hosted the Chinese community at a banquet at State House. And the rest is history.

Since Mr Sata had led this country with the vision which was for the larger part only written down in his heart, his demise left his followers, who needed a dossier of his vision to refer to, in a situation where they, despite their party being in charge, did not know who their departed boss would have chosen to be behind the steering wheel because he did not seem to have any clear favourite, as could be seen from the way he kept shifting his instruments of power from one person to another whenever he travelled out of the country.

This reduced both the right and capacity to replace the action man to, among other things, someone’s merely having laid their hands on the instruments of power at some point when the president had been out, a sure recipe for intra party kerfuffle and the lowering of the presidential material bar to its unprecedented lowest. Someone will agree with me to say the sheer number of presidential hopefuls that turned up at the extraordinary convention itself attested to the instability of the PF boat. Everyone wanted to lead.

The PF somehow managed to beat the odds with its vessel emerging afloat from the storm of the fierce presidential adoption race, albeit with one of the lowest rated candidates in the driving seat. There was commotion in the boat with those who could not entrust their valuable lives with the armature in the driving seat opting to jump ship.

Apart from physically not being able to inspire confidence to those who stayed put in the boat through his body language, the new man on the driving seat was candid enough to confess in everyone’s hearing that his sight was impaired and he could not see. It therefore goes without saying that he did not know whether in order to reach the desired destination, he needed to set sail in the forward or reverse direction. Moreover, even the design of the boat in whose driving seat he now sat was such that it could be driven in either direction as it was designed as such.

Apparently, after realising the fringe benefits he stood to miss if he did not take up the role of captain, the cataracts that earlier covered his eyes miraculously fell off, and everyone heard him shout, “I can now see!” This personal proclamation by the captain was reassuring enough to make many sit back and relax in anticipation of a smooth ride towards the desired destination.

It did not take long before discerning passengers noticed that there was still a big problem with the man behind the wheel. From how he was hitting the oncoming waves, two things were very likely. Either he had just lied that he could now see or he could actually see now except he had another problem of not knowing how to sail the vessel properly.

With all that rough ride, the one thing that was certain was the impending shipwreck. On the part of the captain, his crew and other staff, however, it was worrying how the vomiting and fainting of some passengers due to the uncomfortable ride could not move them as they continued to enjoy food and drink from the comfort of the cockpit without any qualms.

Whether by design or by default, such has been the life that we Zambians have been subjected to whilst on the boat. Having endured up to 400km of the 500km until the next tollgate, when we will have an opportunity to sink it to the seabed, however, we have every hope that we shall still survive and live to see what will become of its captain, crew and other staff.

But if the way the party in power has conducted itself since Sata’s demise is anything to go by, one can conclude with certainty that the PF won’t survive life in the opposition without Sata because the only thing that is still keeping them together is their unity of purpose which is solely centered around the looting of national wealth.

Once their access to national wealth is severed through the ballot, even worse than hyenas which still convene elsewhere after being chased off a carcass, they will scatter in different directions, never to reunite again because they have so much hatred even among themselves which they only pacify with the corrupt activities which have become their unifying factor. There shall be nothing more to stick around together for, and the end of the PF shall come!

