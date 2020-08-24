PF, corruption siamese twins – Sejani

ACKSON Sejani says corruption is the signature tune of President Edgar Lungu’s government, the flagship of his administration and to fight it means fighting Lungu.

He argues that PF and corruption are one and that is the reason why those ministers charged with corruption are allowed to stand in the dock flying their flags.

The former local government minister in the Frederick Chiluba administration said today corruption had been given state security and the corrupt are shielded.

“Mr Lungu launched a scathing attack on the ACC while he was on the Copperbelt accusing them of fighting to remove him using their constitutionally mandated fight against corruption,” he noted, in a statement yesterday. “This was an ill-advised outburst coming from a man who should have been the number one partner and supporter of the Anti-Corruption Commission. This unfortunate attack immediately sets in motion a train of worries and mind boggling questions. So the fight against corruption being waged by the ACC is a fight against Mr Lungu? How can that be so? How can the fight against corruption be seen to be a fight to remove Mr Lungu from power? Are the two the same? Are they Siamese twins conjoined at the heart or brain such that they cannot be separated even with the best doctors in the world? Is corruption the life support gadget that keeps Mr Lungu and his PF alive such that if we removed it their political life will invariably also come to an end?”

Sejani asked President Lungu to tell Zambians what he meant by that attack on “this very important institution of government”.

He, however, said the attack had shed some light on why investigative agencies of government were failing to do their jobs.

“How can the ACC effectively carry out their mandate when the Head of State considers their work as a plot to remove him from power? Those who are still looking for reasons why investigations into scandals such as the fire tenders, toll gates, the 48 houses and many others never started, stalled or were abandoned all together must start looking for answers in a statement such as the one made by Mr Lungu on the Copperbelt,” Sejani said. “These agencies get intimidated when they discover that they are actually fighting somebody when they want to do their job. On the other hand, this statement by Mr Lungu may be the most honest statement he has ever made since becoming President of Zambia. It is true that Mr Lungu and his PF cannot survive without corruption. The two are synonymous so that one cannot survive without the other. This is the reason they engage in corruption all the time such as buying opposition councillors and engaging in unbridled corruption during subsequent elections. Look at the amount of money they are spending bribing weak men of God, the traditional leaders, surrogate non-government individuals campaigning for Bill 10 and many other souls.”

“It is the government of Edgar Lungu on trial and not the concerned individuals. This reminds me of a story that was trending on social media some time back where a teacher was convinced that Zambia was among five topmost corrupt countries in Africa and so wanted to find out whether the class he was teaching shared in this conviction. He asked his class to state the five most corrupt countries in Africa and a boy at the back of the class obliged and mentioned those five countries. Conspicuously missing from the boy’s list was Zambia and the teacher asked why Zambia was not included on his list. The boy replied, ‘Sir when we are asked to draw the list of sinners do we also include Satan?’ That was the end of the lesson for that day,” said Sejani. “Mr Lungu has damaged this country and its reputation such that when the name Zambia is mentioned the first thing that comes to mind is corruption. The only way to remove this corruption therefore means removing Mr Lungu in next year’s elections. Once we remove Lungu and his PF all these problems and the frustrations being faced by our investigative agencies such as the ACC, DEC, FIC, the police and others will come to an end – fikapwa!”