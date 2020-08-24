RESCIND THE APPOINTMENT OF MVUNGA, SAYS TEMBO…as SA’s Mboweni demands reasons for Kalyalya’s dismissal

[By Chambwa Moonga and Oliver Chisenga]

SOUTH Africa’s finance minister Tito Mboweni has threatened to mobilise against President Edgar Lungu’s firing of Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya.

Meanwhile, Pep president Sean Tembo has urged President Lungu to rescind the appointment of Christopher Mvunga as BoZ governor.

Mboweni, a former governor of the South African Reserve Bank and first black South African to hold that post, challenged President Lungu to give reasons why he dismissed Dr Kalyalya.

“Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a Central Bank Governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!!” tweeted Mboweni. “No. That Governor was a good fella. Why do we do these things as Africans. The President of Zambia must give us the reasons why he dismissed The Governor or else hell is on his way. I will mobilize!”

Meanwhile, Tembo said PeP had noted with great shock and horror the decision by President Lungu to suddenly terminate the employment of the Dr Kalyalya.

He said since the country was undergoing major economic turbulence that has been brought about by a combination of poor economic policies, unsustainable debt levels, and the COVID-19 pandemic, it was expected that the President would maintain stability in the monetary sector.

Tembo said even if the President wanted to replace Dr Kalyalya, he should have allowed for a notice period of at least six months and a gradual handover, so as to allow the financial markets to adjust accordingly.

“The national interest should have taken precedence over President Lungu’s personal desire to show off his powers,” he said. “We have always believed that it is not up to us or indeed any other person to impose on a president, who he should appoint or who he should not fire. However, as Patriots for Economic Progress, we strongly believe that the appointment of Mr Christopher Mvunga is unconstitutional and illegal as it abrogates article 214(1)(c) of the Republican Constitution, which requires that for a person to qualify to be appointed as Governor of the Bank of Zambia they must be of proven integrity.”

Tembo said based on various videos that he has seen circulating on social media, which depict Mvunga in a drunk stupor and uttering partisan slogans, it was PeP’s considered submission that the appointee was not of proven integrity and does not satisfy the qualification criteria for a BoZ governor set out in article 214(1)(c).

“This makes his appointment illegal and unconstitutional. It is worth emphasising at this point that the moment a candidate for the position of BoZ governor fails to satisfy one of the requirements set out in article 214(1), it does not matter that they actually satisfy other requirements. In this instance, given the fact that Mr Christopher Mvunga is not of proven integrity as required by article 214(1)(c), it does not matter that he might have the requisite academic qualifications and experience,” Tembo said.

He urged President Lungu to rescind the appointment of Mvunga as BoZ governor, “because he does not meet the requirements of article 224(1)(c) of the Constitution”.

Tembo said while the President had a right to appoint any person of his choice to the position of Governor of the Bank of Zambia, however, such a right is not absolute.

“It must be exercised within the provisions of the laws of the land,” said Tembo.