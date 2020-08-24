There’s evidence printing of money has stated – Musokotwane

DR SITUMBEKO Musokotwane says there is clear evidence that the Bank of Zambia has started printing money for electioneering spending.

Dr Musokotwane is the UPND economics and finance committee chairman.

Dr Musokotwane had a long working career at the Bank of Zambia and even acted as its deputy governor (operations).

He is also former secretary to the treasury, former economic advisor at State House and a former finance minister.

In a statement yesterday on President Edgar Lungu’s termination of the contract of Bank of Zambia governor, Dr Denny Kalyalya, and consequent appointment of Christopher Mvunga as the replacement, Dr Musokotwane said the development was disappointing and shocking.

He advised Mvunga to take note of the fact the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) had for many years been led by solid professionals with proven record.

Dr Musokotwane noted that that was how the institution had earned its respect and reputation.

“He (Mvunga) must resist being used by the PF government to undermine the long-earned good reputation of the Bank,” Dr Musokotwane stated.

“In particular, we are aware that there is pressure to print money for continued lavish electioneering spending after emptying the Treasury. Already evidence is clear that the printing has started.”

Dr Musokotwane stressed that Mvunga must stand his ground: “otherwise he will go down as one of the worst governors because the inflation that will arise will send Zambians in poverty never seen in the country before.”

He explained that with the enormous economic problems facing Zambia, the decision to fire Dr Kalyalya drifted the country further from a solution, rather than bringing it closer to it.

“We are very disappointed and shocked by the dismissal of the Bank governor, Dr Denny Kalyalya. The most important serious problem that Zambia faces today is the mountain of foreign and local debts incurred by the PF government, against all the advice rendered to them over the years,” he said. “It is this debt that is responsible for the human suffering experienced in Zambia today. The Covid effects have merely made a bad situation worse.”

Dr Musokotwane stated that, for instance, the depreciation of the kwacha against the US dollar was largely because this year alone, about $1.5 billion must leave Zambia to service its debt.

He stated that debt servicing continued to deplete the country’s foreign exchange.

“The exchange rate was bound to depreciate and thereby raise the cost of living in the country. If anything the PF government needed to thank the Kalyalya-led BoZ for holding things reasonably well under the economic chaos they have created,” Dr Musokotwane stated, adding that the debt problem was beyond the ability of the PF government to resolve, without the assistance of the multilateral institutions like the IMF.

“In negotiating with the IMF, the government needed all the qualified and experienced persons at its disposal and Denny Kalyalya was uniquely placed in this regard, having worked for the IMF and also with many years of experience at BoZ.”

Dr Musokotwane regretted that Mvunga is far from those attributes and that it would take years for him (Mvunga) to attain them, “if at all.”

“How does Zambia benefit from having a learner under these trying conditions when an immediate solution is required?” wondered Dr Musokotwane.