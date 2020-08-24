Your vote is important

Keegan Chipango says “no political party should feel that it is on solid ground to win next year’s elections, work hard and strategise”.
“My advice to all political parties in the field of play is that they should not take it for granted that they are already home and dry. There is need for them to work hard and strategise. No political party should feel that it is on solid ground and begin closing doors to those who want to give them advice for their victory strategies. No political party should allow itself to create ivory towers and be stubborn by developing a know-it-all altitude. Such will cost them their would-be victory. Political parties should not rule out the emergence of a new kid on the block. There are now kids that will have an effect on the 2021 elections. So, the PF, UPND, NDC, UNIP, MMD and the SP should be on the watch, this or these kids on the block will act as a swing factor next year,” says Chipango.
If next year’s elections are managed well they could give our people some real choices. And this is what our multiparty political dispensation was meant to be – to give our people a wide range of political choices.
And your vote is so important. It decides who makes the decisions on the issues you care about.
Voting gives you the power to decide how Zambia is run. The councillors, MPs and presidential candidate you help to elect will be making decisions on issues that you care about, including health, housing, education and the environment.
By voting in the election you can support a candidate who will represent your views in the council, parliament, and can influence the policy issues you care about. An election is also your chance to speak out if you have a complaint about the way the country is being run. Remember, voting is not the only way to participate but it’s the quickest and easiest way!
If you don’t vote, you’ll have had no say over who will be making decisions on the issues important to you.
Politicians may sometimes consider voter turnout before making key policy decisions. If a certain demographic turnout is high then politicians may be more likely to make policy that benefits that demographic in order to please them and subsequently win their votes or retain their support.
Voting is important even if you don’t think your candidate will win. Living in a safe seat constituency doesn’t mean your vote won’t make a difference. If everyone just ‘gives up’ change will never happen.
Supporting a candidate who might not necessarily win has a number of implications. Firstly, you will show the winning candidate what issues they should be focusing on if they want to win your vote next time around. For example, if Candidate A gets a large number of votes because of her stance on the Environment, then the winning Candidate B might try to do more on this issue in order to convince you to vote for them next time.
There are loads more reasons why voting in a safe seat is still important.
Many have died campaigning to give you the right to vote. Our independence was about giving ourselves the right to vote.
It is disrespectful to our freedom fighters to waste your vote.
Voting is also your chance to hold your politicians to account, if you don’t think they’re representing you – vote for someone who will.
If you want to vote, you must be registered!
Keegan Chipango says “no political party should feel that it is on solid ground to win next year’s elections, work hard and strategise”.
“My advice to all political parties in the field of play is that they should not take it for granted that they are already home and dry. There is need for them to work hard and strategise. No political party should feel that it is on solid ground and begin closing doors to those who want to give them advice for their victory strategies. No political party should allow itself to create ivory towers and be stubborn by developing a know-it-all altitude. Such will cost them their would-be victory. Political parties should not rule out the emergence of a new kid on the block. There are now kids that will have an effect on the 2021 elections. So, the PF, UPND, NDC, UNIP, MMD and the SP should be on the watch, this or these kids on the block will act as a swing factor next year,” says Chipango.
If next year’s elections are managed well they could give our people some real choices. And this is what our multiparty political dispensation was meant to be – to give our people a wide range of political choices.
And your vote is so important. It decides who makes the decisions on the issues you care about.
Voting gives you the power to decide how Zambia is run. The councillors, MPs and presidential candidate you help to elect will be making decisions on issues that you care about, including health, housing, education and the environment.
By voting in the election you can support a candidate who will represent your views in the council, parliament, and can influence the policy issues you care about. An election is also your chance to speak out if you have a complaint about the way the country is being run. Remember, voting is not the only way to participate but it’s the quickest and easiest way!
If you don’t vote, you’ll have had no say over who will be making decisions on the issues important to you.
Politicians may sometimes consider voter turnout before making key policy decisions. If a certain demographic turnout is high then politicians may be more likely to make policy that benefits that demographic in order to please them and subsequently win their votes or retain their support.
Voting is important even if you don’t think your candidate will win. Living in a safe seat constituency doesn’t mean your vote won’t make a difference. If everyone just ‘gives up’ change will never happen.
Supporting a candidate who might not necessarily win has a number of implications. Firstly, you will show the winning candidate what issues they should be focusing on if they want to win your vote next time around. For example, if Candidate A gets a large number of votes because of her stance on the Environment, then the winning Candidate B might try to do more on this issue in order to convince you to vote for them next time.
There are loads more reasons why voting in a safe seat is still important.
Many have died campaigning to give you the right to vote. Our independence was about giving ourselves the right to vote.
It is disrespectful to our freedom fighters to waste your vote.
Voting is also your chance to hold your politicians to account, if you don’t think they’re representing you – vote for someone who will.
If you want to vote, you must be registered!