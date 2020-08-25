Bangweulu MP cautions against home-based baby deliveries

BANGWEULU PF member of parliament Anthony Kasandwe has appealed to the Ministry of Health to go to outlying areas of the country and sensitise communities on the importance of clinic/hospital-based delivery of babies.

Kasandwe spoke when he handed-over to the Ministry of Health a maternity annex built using Constituency Development Fund (CDF), at Njipi rural health centre in Katanshya ward in Samfya on Friday.

According to a statement issued by Samfya town council public relations officer Gwendolyn Mwanza Mchenga, the structure was built at the cost of over K240,000.

“Samfya Town Council last Friday officially handed-over to the Ministry of Health a maternity annex worth over K240,000 from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at Njipi Rural Health Clinic in Katanshya ward of Bangweulu Constituency,” Mwanza-Mchenga stated. “Bangweulu Constituency member of parliament Anthony Kasandwe appealed to the Ministry of Health to reach out to the community and sensitise them on the importance of using the facility, as opposed to practicing traditional home delivery, which posed high risk of maternal deaths.”

Kasandwe also applauded Samfya town council for doing a good job.

The lawmaker also reminded Katanshya community members to take good care of the maternity annex.

Meanwhile, Kasandwe pledged to buy an assortment of baby clothing to the first expectant mother to deliver at Njipi maternity annex.

At the same event, Katanshya ward councillor Medad Chama said the newly built maternity annex was one of the largest in Bangweulu Constituency.

The civic leader, just like Samfya district commissioner Nason Bwalya, cautioned the community against vandalism.

Samfya town council chairperson Francis Musunga, deputy council secretary Roy Kuseka and Katanshya ward development committee members were present at the event.