Court summons ACC boss over suspended officer

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has summoned Anti-Corruption Commission acting director general Rosemary Kuzwayo to appear before it on August 25 to show cause why she should not be cited for contempt of court for suspending investigations officer Chipampe Manda who cleared health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya of corruption related charges.

Chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale said Kuzwayo’s decision by to suspend Manda amounts to interfering with the independent administration of justice.

Manda had told the court that the total sum of the properties Dr Chilufya is alleged to have acquired through proceeds of crime was K5,542,500 for the purchase of shares in Samfya Marines, Spark guesthouse and a boat, which was way below the income from his genuine business and his salary.

He said Dr Chilufya did not commit a crime in acquiring the same.

Dr Chilufya is facing four counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving more than US$200,000 which was used to purchase shares in the Samfya Marines, land on which Spark guesthouse is erected, including a boat for transportation.

When the matter came up for hearing, Dr Chilufya’s lawyer Tutwa Ngulube made an application that the court institutes an inquiry over the decision by Kuzwayo, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono, acting secretary Clifford Moonga and director Silumesi Muchula to ascertain whether they committed contempt when they suspended Manda after he exonerated the accused.

Ngulube said there was a very serious attack and violation of the rights of the accused and an attack on the independence and credibility of the court.

He said when matters were before any competent court, it was very serious for any witnesses or any officers of court to be punished, disciplined or ridiculed for what they say on oath.

“We are aware that one of your witnesses who testified before you on oath by the name of Mr Chipampe Manda was a subject of the news item followed by a press release and a memo from the Anti-Corruption Commission, signed by the acting director general Mrs Rosemary Kuzwayo. The memo is dated August 7, 2020 and in that memo which she addressed to all regions of ACC and all directors, she did mention, and I quote ‘media reports relating to the Chitalu Chilufya case, management wishes to inform members of staff that the position allegedly presented in the matter of the people Vs Chitalu Chilufya is not a commission’s position. Management has subsequently decided to suspend the officer involved pending disciplinary proceedings’,” Ngulube said.

“We are aware that the only person who testified from ACC is Mr Manda and the position he gave the court is that as far as the investigations are concerned, he did not believe that Dr Chilufya had committed a crime. In a press conference addressed by ACC spokesperson Timothy Moono, he did state that they had decided to suspend Mr Chipampe Manda because of the testimony he gave in court.”

Ngulube said according to section 116(1)(f)(g) of the penal code, it was contempt of court for any person who penalises a witness for whatever they say before a court and any person who does such is said to be an alleged contemnor.

He said the suspension of Manda by Kuzwayo was an attempt to influence the witnesses in the current proceedings as well as an attempt to intimidate and scare away truthful witnesses from the court.

“There is a big doubt in the eyes of the public whether this court has powers to protect its witnesses or not. We therefore pray for this court to summon the acting director general for ACC, the spokesperson, together with all directors to confirm whether they indeed refer to these proceedings,” Ngulube prayed.

“Secondly, we wish to pray to this court to summon the said Mr Chipampe Manda to confirm before you whether he has indeed been suspended over his testimony. We also pray for this court to grant us leave to institute contempt of court proceedings against Mr Moono and Mrs Rosemary and since the alleged contempt was not committed in the eyes of the court, the court should institute an inquiry.”

Ngulube said the defense feared that witnesses would not be truthful before court because they have already been intimidated and that in future witnesses would fail to give truthful testimonies for fear of being suspended.

He said the court had power and jurisdiction to deal with any contempt and to protect its witnesses and the integrity of its proceedings.

At this point, Moonga made an application that he responds as an officer of the court and not an advocate of the ACC but Dr Chilufya’s lawyer Jonas Zimba objected saying Moonga was conflicted as he was an acting secretary of the commission.

In his ruling, magistrate Mwale said that the defense had raised serious allegations touching on the independent administration of justice.

He said it was prudent for the court to inquire into the alleged conduct of Kuzwayo as it bordered on the integrity of the court.

“I direct that the acting director general be summoned to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be instituted against her,” said magistrate Mwale.

And in his testimony, Saniyo Gumbo, a branch manager at Zambia National Commercial Bank at Acacia Park, said the amount of money that was used to purchase Spark guesthouse as indicated on the statement of account does not amount to the K3 million indicated on the charge sheet.

Gumbo said that on May 8, 2020, an officer from ACC wanted to inquire on the transactions on the account of Mansa Batteries.

He said the statement was generated between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019.

He said of the transactions recorded on September 8, 2017, a cash deposit of K750,000 was made as payment for Sparks Guesthouse.

Gumbo said on October 31, 2017, a cash deposit of K400,000, on November 1, 2017 K695,219 cash was deposited, and on November 3, 2017 there was a cash deposit of K89,781 for the purchase of Spark Guest House.

In cross-examination by Ngulube and Zimba, Gumbo said he did not suspect that the transactions could be proceeds of crime

He further confirmed that he did not speak to Mansa Batteries about the said transactions.

When asked if the four deposits amount to K3 million as indicated in the indictment, Gumbo denied saying the transactions amount to K1,935,000.

He further affirmed that the money on the indictment and the bank statement were at variance.

According Assinia Banda, a banker and operations manager at ZANACO, on June 8 this year, she printed out a mandate on Ali Mulangu’s account which contained his credentials and a statement of the transactions performed on the account at the request of the ACC.

She said on August 28, 2017, there was a credit of US$13,650 and on the same date there was a debit of US$23,500 which was a telegraphic transfer, going out of the country to Smart Own FZE.

Banda said on August 30, 2017, there was a deposit of US$20,000 and another deposit of US$9,000 and that a telegraphic transfer of US$29,000 was in favour of Smart Own FZE.

And Patrick Chilekwa, an assistant inspector of companies and awareness unit at Patents and Companies Registration Agency said the transfer of 8000 shares in Samfya Marines to Dr Chilufya by Den Daas investment limited and Toptech Zambia limited were done in accordance with the requirements of Zambia Revenue Authority and PACRA.