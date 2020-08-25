Kalyalya refused to ‘print money’ – OCIDA

OCIDA has described President Edgar Lungu’s dismissal of Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya as irresponsible.

On Saturday, President Lungu dismissed Dr Kalyalya and replaced him with Christopher Mvunga.

Reacting to the dismissal, Our Civic Duty Orgnisation (OCIDA) speculated that President Lungu had a hidden motive.

“…In view of all the foregoing reasons we are extremely baffled that you have advanced no reasons at all, for terminating his contract. We are left to speculate the reasons for your extreme action; hence it seems to us that it is his refusal to ‘print currency’ according to the desires of your government,” said OCIDA in an open letter to President Lungu signed by spokesperson Robert Sichinga. “We therefore find your actions highly irresponsible and not befitting a Head of State. By your own admission, the blatant corruption of your ministers and other officials, to which you have chosen to turn a blind eye, coupled with heavy national indebtedness, which has been exacerbated by mismanagement of various programmes and projects, including the COVID-19 finances, leaves us to question your government’s competence to run the affairs of our country.”

Sichinga questioned President Lungu’s wisdom in making such a decision at a time when the country had a debt burden.

He stated that there was also total indiscipline in the fiscal management by government ministries while supposedly operating under austerity measures.

“OCiDA also questions your wisdom in the timing of changing governors during a period when your government is seeking external support from

various financial and development institutions /bodies for debt relief and rescheduling,” Sichinga stated. “Usually, all the IMF and World Bank country reports are maintained in public domain; so we ask your government, Mr President, do you honestly believe that those institutions will look at your requests favourably when they see an individual who worked for and with them and they know him to be a competent professional, being dismissed in the manner you have just done to Dr Kalyalya?”

He stated that OCIDA was aware of government’s recklessness in spending.

“We at OCiDA are utterly shocked at your recklessness and imprudence at managing our national affairs, hence we question what you seek to achieve with your approach, other than to probably serve some ulterior personal objectives. Mr President, this is highly irresponsible of you and your entire government,” Sichinga stated. “We therefore cannot sit back and watch you destroy every seemingly functional institution in our country. This behaviour can no longer be tolerated. One does not need to be an economist or politician to see that the actions by the President clearly reflect lack of seriousness in running, let alone reviving our economy, an economy that requires intensive care right now.”

He stated that President Lungu was promoting financial indiscipline in his administration instead of curbing it.

“One can never manage the economy of a nation through ignorance, imprudence or propaganda; it requires knowledgeable and experienced

individual professionals like Dr Denny Kalyalya.

In conclusion, we wish to express our extreme disappointment in the manner in which you are addressing the major challenges facing the country,” Sichinga stated. “It seems to us at OCiDA, that rather than controlling your own fiscal indiscipline in your government and implement serious austerity measures, you would rather spend money which you don’t have and print money to cover such fiscal deficits. We must caution you that this will devalue the kwacha further even beyond twenty kwacha (K20) to a dollar.”

Sichinga wondered why President Lungu had to cut Dr Kalyalya’s contract short when he had many years left.

“OCiDA is thoroughly dismayed to learn of the dismissal of Dr D Kalyalya as central

bank – Bank of Zambia governor, given the well renowned professional credentials, and sober character and our organisation’s own knowledge of Dr Kalyalya’s reputation as an economist as well as his experience at the Central Bank,” he stated. “We find it intriguing that he could be removed from his position as governor at a time of great crisis like now, when the economic management, especially monetary management, of our economy needing steady and experienced hands. Further, Dr Kalyalya’s current contract has another three years to run.”

Sichinga reminded President Lungu that Dr Kalyalya had sacrificed a lucrative job at the World Bank, preferring to serve his country.

“As though the foregoing were not enough, we wish to remind you, Mr President, that Dr Kalyalya had an extremely comfortable job as executive director at the World Bank in Washington; and those who came before you in the leadership of government, had a difficult time persuading him to leave such a lucrative job and return to Zambia to offer his expertise to serve our Central Bank and country,” stated Sichinga. “We wish to point out to you several matters which are of deep concern to us, as a civic organisation, regarding your action to dismiss Dr Kalyalya; the legislation creating Bank of Zambia has granted to the Bank almost semi–autonomy in the management of monetary policy, hence your

government cannot willy-nilly interfere in the discharge of the Bank’s responsibilities. The appointment of the governor requires parliamentary approval; hence we believe his removal equally requires public justification.”