Opulent PF leaders too distant from suffering masses – Mambo

SENIOR headman Nyamphande has accused opulent PF government leaders of being too distant from suffering masses in Rufunsa.

Senior headman Nyamphande, Bishop John Mambo, falls under Mumpanshya chiefdom in Rufunsa district of Lusaka Province.

The traditional leader is hurting that subjects in Mumpanshya are markedly consumed in socio-economic distress, yet their area is gifted with abundant gold deposits.

“The government has taken advantage of the ignorance of the people here and it has become a slogan of ‘we have mines in Rufunsa and so forth.’ Look at the subjects of chieftainess Mumpanshya; wherever they are, they are hurting!” Bishop Mambo said in an interview in Rufunsa on Friday.

“When you go to the mines, you’ll find different people. But whether you go there with immigrations, police, all you will be told is that ‘these people are innocent and so forth.’ The sad part is that corruption has entered everywhere! The gold from here in Rufunsa is taken by people from outside.”

He said if the government was to “organise the riches that are here, we would achieve quite a lot.”

“But we are seeing more and more suffering,” he regretted.

Bishop Mambo explained that one of the teething problems in Rufunsa, especially in Mumpanshya chiefdom, was the “long outstanding dispute with chief Chembe.”

“Chief Chembe is from Mkushi in Central Province across the valley but he has crossed over to here. We have told the State [that] we do not want to take the law into our own hands. When you go to him (chief Chembe) and dig a bit of gold for panning, he will charge you so much…” Bishop Mambo said. “But the people here want this district to develop, so is the province. Gold has just opened up the riches of Rufunsa!”

He further indicated that chieftainess Mumpanshya had summoned mines minister Richard Musukwa to go and explain certain things.

“[But] he has never come. There is no proper coordination in things that are taking place here. Some people are sleeping outside because their areas are being invaded [for mining activities],” Bishop Mambo complained. “So, what type of an investment is that? We are simply saying we definitely need change – change of mind and change of leadership. Remove corruption!”

He stressed that his commentary did not indicate Mumpanshya subjects’ hatred against any government.

“All we are saying is that the people here should be in a position to see sanity. Our current leaders under the current government are too rich – they are too far from people. They no longer think for anybody! All they think about is how to amass wealth,” Bishop Mambo noted. “There is no compassion, even from us the Church leaders, the members and from politicians. It’s like we are becoming blind all the time.”

Bishop Mambo runs Nyamphande Orphanage and a community school within his village.

Meanwhile, several locals spoken to on the topic of mining activities in Rufunsa heightened Bishop Mambo’s lamentations.