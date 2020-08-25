Sialubalo schools his critics on CDF

[By Ben Mbangu in Sinazongwe]

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says those aspiring for political office must never prioritise their interests against the wishes of the people.

Advising aspiring candidates in Sinazongwe over the weekend, Sialubalo said taking a personal decision on public resources like the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) amounted to abuse of authority and could send someone to jail.

“As we aspire for political office, we should ensure that we run away from imposition or imposing projects on people. People should speak for themselves. You can have a brilliant idea in your view but if it is rejected by others in your ward you just have to accept because democracy starts from the ward itself,” he said. “What we know as proper representation of the people’s will is ward officials because that’s where you find village headmen, senior citizens such as retired civil servants, youths and women. Those are the people that sit with the committee that they choose for themselves. So, if you want to be MP you will have no clue and no hand on who should be the ward committee member.”

Sialubalo warned those accusing him of failing to use CDF to spur development in the area that they risked being jailed if they bulldozed their way over the funds.

“I’m aware that there are some people who intend to stand for political office here in Sinazongwe and are scandalising my name on social media, saying that I have failed to utilise CDF to spread development in the district. Let me tell them to acquaint themselves with the procedures of CDF than expressing ignorance,” Sialubalo said. “We have to apportion these resources according to the wishes or request from the people, and not a politician’s wish. So, if you look at what has been obtaining in Sinazongwe, we have a lot of government departments but the ones that have taken centre stage to request or push Ward Development Committees is the Ministry of Education. So, as a result we have done a lot under education because the people in wards want to upgrade education facilities in Sinazongwe so that each and every child can have access to proper learning facilities.”

He said CDF was public resources on which no one could impose their personal decision.

“Citizens themselves choose who they entrust to do the affairs of development in their respective wards. What we know as people who deliberate about these monies is that whatever is brought before the CDF committee is the true representation of what that particular ward wants,” Sialubalo said. “If they have brought in three projects all we request them to do is to indicate projects according to their order of preference. So, once that is done, us all we do is to follow what the wards have requested.”

He said on the recently released CDF he had no clue about what had been initiated by the wards themselves because he wanted to give them the leeway to participate in development.

“If there is any money much appreciated by locals, [it] is CDF. That’s why members of parliament cry for it to be released because they feel that’s where participation of an ordinary person comes in, unlike projects sponsored directly by central government,” Sialubalo explained.

He said so far only three wards namely Mwenda, Tekelo, both from Mwemba chiefdom and Malima in chief Sinazongwe, would benefit from the recently released CDF because they had never received from time immemorial.

“I’m inviting all those criticising me ignorantly for not doing projects of their choice to submit what they think should be done in those three wards. Only and if their ideas are going to be accepted, who are we to say no? But if people will reject, we shall follow what [ward development committee] WDC will decide,” said Sialubalo. “When it comes to CDF, as an MP you can’t take personal stance, you have to hear what the owners of the ward are saying. Normally, after the people choose projects, they submit their requests to the council not to the office of the MP. The MP is merely an ex official in the committee.”