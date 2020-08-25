The case of human rights in Zambia

[By Gregory Kaputula]

Rights which are regarded as possessed by human beings prior to their recognition by a legal system or despite their denial by a legal system can conveniently be described as human rights or natural rights.

Formulations of natural rights date from the second half of the eighteenth century, the revolutionary period in America and France. Human rights became more pronounced after the Second World War. These rights when recognised in a constitution and guaranteed protection against curtailment can be distinguished as “fundamental rights”.

All human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated. The international community is expected to treat human rights globally in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing, and with the same emphasis. While the significance of national and regional particularities and various historical, cultural and religious backgrounds must be borne in mind, it is the duty of States regardless of their political, economic and cultural systems, to promote and protect all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Many modern constitutions incorporate certain “fundamental rights” such as personal freedom, equality before the law, freedom of property, free elections, freedom of speech, freedom of conscience and worship, freedom of contract, the right of assembly, the right of association and family rights. However, they are always restricted, expressly or impliedly, by such concepts as “public order or “due process of the law”; and the courts may or may not have jurisdiction to review legislation that infringes such rights.

A Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1948. The Internationally recognised human rights are often divided into different categories or groups.

The first category is the Civil and Political Rights also referred to as (First Generation Rights). This category of human rightsemphasise the freedom of the individual and normally require the State to abstain from interfering in their enjoyment (duty of abstention). In that sense, civil and political rights impose what is termed a “negative” obligation on the State and its agents. Examples include the rights to life; liberty and security of person; freedom from torture and slavery; political participation; freedom of opinion, expression, thought, conscience and religion; freedom of association and assembly.

The second category is Economic and Social Rights also referred to as (Second Generation Rights).This category consists of rights that are termed economic, social, and cultural. Their realisation is expected to bring about social justice and equity. They are said to require “positive” action on the part of the State, meaning that the State should take deliberate or active steps to bring about conditions in which every person enjoys adequately his or her economic, social and cultural rights. This category includes the right to education, the right to work and work-related rights, adequate standard of living, access to food, health care, clean water, and access to decent shelter.

The third category is the Collective or Group Rights also known as (Third Generation Rights). These rights are by their nature asserted not by individuals as such, but by people as a group or collectively. Relatively recently recognised, these include the right of self-determination, the right to clean and healthy environment, the right to peace and the right to development.

The Zambian Constitution, Chapter 1 of the Laws of Zambia, has provided constitutional protection for civil and political rights. Economic, social and cultural rights were, prior to the 2016 amendment to the Constitution, provided for under the directive principles of state policy. Rights under the directive principles of state policy were not justiciable. The status quo on Economic, Social and Cultural rights has not changed because of the outcome of the 11th August, 2016 constitutional referendum results.

In the most recent 11th August , 2016 constitutional referendum held in Zambia alongside general elections, voters were asked whether they approved of proposed amendments to the Bill of Rights and Article 79, which dictates the process of future amendments. Although 71% of voters voted in favour of the amendments, turnout was only 44%, below the 50% threshold required to validate the result. The referendum sought to amend and enhance the Bill of Rights and repeal and replace Article 79. The changes to the Bill of Rights included the amendment of the ‘Civil and Political Rights’ and the addition of ‘Economic, Social, Cultural, and Environmental Rights.’

Non-justiciable rights are those which are legally not enforceable in the court of law. They are different from justiciable rights in the sense that, if a person moves to court against their implementation, he will not get any justice from the court. Justiciability concerns the limits upon legal issues over which a court can exercise its judicial authority. In Zambia, Economic, Social and Cultural rights are dependent on government policies and budget resource allocations to the different social sectors.

Article 173 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Act, No. 2 of 2016 states that; “The guiding values and principles of the public service will include the following – promotion of efficient, effective, and economic use of national resources; effective, impartial, fair and equitable provision of public services; encouragement of people to participate in the process of policy making; and prompt, efficient and timely response to people’s needs etc.

In Zambia, human rights are presided over by the Human Rights Commission (HRC). The HRC is the national human rights institution established under the Constitution of Zambia to promote and protect human rights. Its broad mandate is provided for under Article 230 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia and Section (9) of the Human Rights Commission Act, Chapter 48 of the Laws of Zambia.

The constitutional mandate of the HRC is to ensure that the Bill of Rights is upheld and protected. Article 230 (3) further mandates the HRC to, inter alia; (a) investigate and report on the observance of rights and freedoms; and (b) take necessary steps to secure appropriate redress where rights and freedoms are violated.

Effective protection of human rights must come from within the State. The vertical dimension of the application of international human rights law relates to how states generally internalise or absorb international human rights treaties and human rights norms within their domestic legal systems so that those standards can be implemented, enforced and are accessible to individuals.

The State is primarily responsible for ensuring respect for and observance of human rights. It is the State which is a party to international human rights instruments and assumes direct obligations in relation to human rights. By becoming parties to international human rights treaties, States incur three broad obligations; that is the duties to respect, to protect and to fulfil the realisation of human rights.

It is, however, important to realise that the State is not the only entity that is obliged to respect human rights. Today, even individuals are held accountable for human rights violations.

For instance, the right to life is a fundamental human right enshrined in various international and regional human rights instruments such as under Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), Article 6 (1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and under Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Further, in Zambia, the right to life is entrenched in the Bill of Rights under Article 12 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia.

However, human rights are not absolute. There are circumstances under which their deprivation may not legally be deemed as a violation. For example, under Article 12 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia itself, (Protection of the right to life), the law is clear when a person shall be deprived of his life. Further, 12 (3) of the same Article provides for circumstances under which the right to life may be lawfully taken away.

The State being the primary duty bearer of human rights with the trio obligation of respecting, protecting and fulfilling the rights of all people in Zambia should strengthen governance mechanisms and institutional capacities of institutions such as the Human Rights Commission. Strengthening the Human Rights Commission implies improving the rule of law, human rights and constitutionalism. The Government should also introduce appropriate legislation to empower the Human Rights Commission to start granting quasi-judicial remedies and orders which are binding to the state.

As provided for in the 7th National Development Plan (2017-2021), there is need for urgent legal and regulatory reform implementation. Government should take measures to put in place an enhanced Bill of Rights to safeguard human rights. Extensive sensitisation campaigns aimed at educating the citizenry on the Bill of Rights should be undertaken before constitutional reforms are made. Imagine if the energy exerted on passing Bill 10 were the same energy applied to educating the citizenry on the Bill of Rights! The 11th August, 2016 Constitutional referendum would have exceeded the 50 percent threshold required to validate the result.

It is recognised and declared in our Constitution that every person in Zambia has been and shall continue to be entitled to the fundamental rights and freedoms of the individual, whatever his race, place of origin, political opinions, colour, creed, sex or marital status, but limited to the limitations contained in part three of the Zambian Constitution. Until next time, enjoy your rights and freedoms.

The author is a development activist, law student and a social commentator. Send comment to:gregory.kaputula@gmail.com