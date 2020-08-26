Building a Govt M&E system: what to do and what not to do – part III

MANY development fundamentals are not right in Zambia presently. We are living in an unequal society where shamelessly, the ‘haves’ no longer possess humane love towards their ‘do not haves’ counterparts even when both are fellow Zambians and village-mates. Zambia should be closer to 0.70 Gini Co-efficient, signifying the most unequal society in the world. Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo recently laughed the loudest in mockery of the sons and especially the daughters of Zambia’s first Republican president Dr Kaunda for not having stolen enough money during their decades in State House. By implication, he was sincerely thanking Tasila Lungu, the daughter of the incumbent President for being a good ‘girl’ in utilising her father’s years in State House to steal and amass property such as the one in Eastern Province. At the same time, Zambians have continued to experience jungle-like governance approaches from the Patriotic Front (PF) regime. Outside the national planning, budgeting, monitoring and evaluation frameworks, we have seen K30 million and recently K470 million cash being dished out to the ‘unknown’ youths in the name of empowerment—only for eminent political gains.

Fellow Zambians, our country is headed for socio-economic death under the PF—though I believe Zambia is dead already BUT with possibility of divine resurrection. At the pace we are going, wrongdoing is being taken as being good. Bad politics is being taken as being good politics. Bad neighbourhood is being taken as being good neighbourhood. Bad national planning and budgeting is being taken as being good national planning and budgeting. Bad and expensive debt borrowing is being portrayed as being good and better debt borrowing. Sky-rocketing and unsustainable country debt is being explained as being good and cheaper debt. Suffering and crying Zambians due to untold socio-economic miseries are being defined as being lazy and ungrateful instead. To control the current misbehavior and lack of know-how in prudent national governance, I continue to advocate for setting-up and sustaining functional government-wide M&E system for Zambia.

My articles under Part I and Part II gave crucial lessons for building a stronger government-wide M&E system. Lesson 1: Need for substantive government demand for M&E information; Lesson 2: Incentives as a key part of the demand side; and Lesson 3: It helps to start with a diagnosis of what M&E functions already exist in the country. Lesson 4: Another dimension of the demand side is the need for powerful M&E champions at various levels of government, preferably at the level of republican president and Cabinet ministers as well as senior government officials. In Part III, I share the last set of lessons which can anchor our national development on a firm ground developmentally.

Lesson 5: Another common feature of successful M&E systems is the stewardship by a capable ministry that can design, develop, and manage the national system. Thus it helps to have the institutional lead of the M&E system close to the centre of a government, such as in the president’s office or in the finance or planning ministries. One role of this institutional leader is to continually review the extent of progress in developing the M&E system and make any necessary adjustments to its action plan. Difficulties and roadblocks are inevitable, so it is important to identify what is working, what is not, and why. Regular reviews of progress provide the opportunity to analyse both the demand and supply sides of the M&E system. In fact, most countries with well-performing M&E systems have not actually developed them in a linear manner – that is, starting with a clear understanding of what the system would look like once fully mature and then progressively achieving this vision. Rather, countries’ M&E systems are more commonly developed incrementally and even in a piecemeal and opportunistic manner, with some false starts and blind alleys along the way.

Lesson 6: A common mistake once M&E has been embraced enthusiastically is to over-engineer the M&E system. This is often evident in the large number of performance indicators that are collected. Over-engineering can also result in the proliferation of ministry data systems. These are often uncoordinated even within each ministry. The problem is multiplied if there are several whole-of-government data systems, which may be managed by different central ministries and may well require related (but different) information to be provided by sector ministries and agencies. There is real value in building reliable ministry data systems: these provide the raw data on which a whole-of-government M&E system depends. An audit of data systems and a diagnosis of data capacities can be helpful in this situation because they could provide a basis for rationalising existing data collections and improving their quality.

Lesson 7: This is, unsurprisingly, that building an M&E system usually includes training for a range of M&E tools, methods, approaches, and concepts. It is necessary to have well-trained officials or consultants who are highly skilled in M&E. Training should provide more than competencies in M&E, however. Senior officials need to understand the strengths and limitations—the relative cost-effectiveness—of various types of M&E tools and techniques. Introductory training can also raise awareness of and demand for M&E information. Training should also extend to the use of M&E findings. Budget analysts, poverty analysts, and programme managers need to be able to interpret monitoring data to understand trends, data definitions, breaks in data time series, and so forth. They also need to be discriminating consumers; they must be able to tell when an evaluation is reliable or when its methodology or findings are questionable. I know that UNZA and other higher learning institutions in Zambia are now providing such specialised skills in M&E. Our Community of Practice (CoP), the Zambia Monitoring and Evaluation Association (ZaMEA) also offers regular innovative skills in methodology and analytics for all its signed up members.

Lesson 8: A final lesson is that it requires a long-term effort, with patience and determination, to build an effective M&E system. It takes time to create or strengthen data systems; to recruit and train qualified staff; to plan, conduct, and manage evaluations; and to train staff to use M&E in their day-to-day work, whether that involves programme operations or policy analysis and advice.

Finally, the Zambian government needs to take comfort that a growing number of other developing countries are successfully building government M&E systems. We just need to do our part.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm