Gavi Beverages urges media to pass on right COVID-19 information

GAVI Beverages managing director G. Syam Sunder Reddy has urged the media houses in Zambia to pass on the right information to the populace as some people are getting too panicky with the COVID-19 while others are becoming careless.

Gavi Beverages donated 160 facemasks, 160 bottles of hand sanitisers, 96 tablets of medicated soap, 8 knapsack sprayers, 16 x 5-litre liquid disinfectants, 8 hand washing stands with bucket and dish, 16 brooms, 16 mops, dust pans, toilet brushes and 8 buckets, serviettes, tissues and boxes of Elixir Kombucha health drinks to eight Copperbelt based private radio stations.

The eight are Your Anthem Radio, Icengelo, Flava FM of Kiwe; Radio Chimwemwe, Sun FM and Rooster FM of Ndola; Mafken FM of Mufulira and Iwave FM of Chingola.

Journalist Haroon Ghumra solicited the donations to mitigate COVID-19 in media houses and protect journalists.

Reddy credited Ghumra for the initiative to support private media houses, praising him as a true source of inspiration for others to “shoulder our responsibility for this noble cause.”

“It’s the responsibility of the media to drive these two kinds of people (those who get too panicky and those who become careless with Covid) for optimum care and caution. The rate at which the numbers are increasing might give excessive load to the hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff and it’s the responsibility of every individual to take utmost precautions to try and minimise the spread of COVID-19,” Reddy said during the handover at the company’s premises in Makeni.

“Instead of blaming the government, media houses should encourage people by saying that getting positive for COVID-19 should not be felt like a sin or a crime and should not be guilty for being positive.”

Reddy encouraged Zambians to isolate themselves and follow available instructions.

“Everyone should help each other in this hour of crisis as this pandemic has to be fought with togetherness. It’s the responsibility of every individual to support Covid positive people with necessary drugs and food they require during isolation,” said Reddy. “Gavi Beverages will come forward to encourage with a suitable reward for those media agencies which play leading, active roles in creating awareness to handle COVID-19.”

Gavi Beverages Ltd also assured Ghumra that it would continue supporting noble causes.

On his part, Ghumra, urged Zambians to observe all health protocols of masking up, keeping social distance, sanitising to fight COVID-19.

Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enoch Ngoma graced the donation.

On Thursday Bimbe Trading Limited made similar donations to eight Lusaka based media organisations that Ghumra solicited.