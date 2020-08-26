Kamba urges Luonde to examine his conscience, return to priesthood

THE Patriotic Front says it is not an organisation for thieves as is being portrayed by NDC national chairperson Fr Richard Luonde.

The ruling party urges Fr Luonde to keep quiet, examine his conscience, apologise to his Church and his Bishop and get back to priesthood.

On Monday, The Mast published a story where Fr Luonde described the ruling party as an organisation for thieves and the corrupt.

He said the party formed by late president Michael Sata was founded on pro-poor principles but the current leadership had shifted.

“It was a party for the poor, alas, after his death (Sata) the crooks, thieves, experts at corruption, name it, all arose from their hiding places to come and take it over without shame. This is the miserable situation and condition we have found ourselves in,” said Fr Luonde.

But Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba advised Fr Luonde against making such accusations.

“The PF is not a party of thieves. Those who are found wanting, or those suspected to be stealing are always subjected to court processes to face the law. We hate thieves in the PF. President Lungu has always emphasised that,” he said in a statement. “We have for a long time ignored Fr Luonde because we don’t want to be fighting people, especially those who are clergy aligned or affiliated because in our cultural and social set up we respect men of God. But this Fr Luonde dumped his priesthood a long time ago.”

Kamba said Fr Luonde’s hands were not clean and was not the right person to accuse the PF of corruption.

“Fr Luonde has no moral right to do this when he has failed to manage himself and his life as a priest which led to his dismissal…We rarely talk about these things because we understand him like that, so he should not provoke us and paint the PF black that we are corrupt. His hands are not clean and he has no moral right to go to the media and issue unsubstantiated remarks that the PF is now a party of thieves. Such statements are unacceptable,” Kamba said. “He even dragged the Anglican Church and Bishop Albert Chama to court over his dismissal from priestly duties due to his poor relationship with the congregants and Church authorities. He lost the case in the High Court in September 2015 after he sued the Church over his dismissal. His priesthood was marred with a series of protests from congregants. In Chimwemwe in Kitwe, Anglican congregants even locked up his Church due to poor management.”

He warned Fr Luonde that since he had chosen the path of politics, he should be ready for political fights.

Kamba said the PF would not accept anyone making what he termed false accusations against President Edgar Lungu.

“Fr Luonde has chosen a path of politics, jumping from one party to another. He was a PF sympathiser, he jumped to Rainbow Party, he became a Socialist and joined Dr Fred M’membe. And today, Fr Luonde is in Chishimba Kambwili’s party, the NDC where he has been given a position of chairperson. They say actions speak volumes about someone,” said Kamba. “Fr Luonde will not even stay in that NDC. His personal agenda is something else. He does not even believe in any ideology because if he did, he would have stayed, may be, in the Socialist Party. We say this because one cannot be both, a socialist and a capitalist; that’s confusion. Our appeal to Fr Luonde is that he must keep quiet, examine his conscience, apologise to his Church and his Bishop and get back to priesthood. Otherwise, he is just a frustrated soul looking for a living.”