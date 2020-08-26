Lungu cannot reasonably be expected to fight corruption

It’s being unrealistic for anyone to expect Edgar Lungu to fight corruption.
Edgar has made it very clear that, and publicly so, that ubomba mwibala alya mwibala. His only worry was that balila kumo nembuto.
And this approach is not for others but for himself too.
This is sanctioning corruption, permitting corruption, abating corruption. This is corruption. And Edgar is corrupt.
Edgar has eaten from mwibala and alishetela kumo nembuto. That is how he has managed to acquire so much unexplained wealth that is far beyond his earned income in the time he has been President.
So for him any fight against corruption is not really a fight against corruption but politics to control amabala! The only people he sees as corrupt are Bembas whom he says six out of ten you meet are thieves. And probably that is why the only people his government has been prosecuting are Bembas or Bemba-speaking. But that is also only when they steal without him or his people or they short change him – they don’t give him is proper cut. However, even those prosecutions don’t go far because he is quite often eating with him. All they do is simply hire lawyers who are close to him and show them what part of what loot had gone to the boss. And in fear of exposing him the case is stopped or is deliberately bungled.
So, it doesn’t make sense for anyone to cry about Edgar not fighting corruption.
Indeed, Bishop John Mambo is right when he concludes that corruption is a cancer that Edgar and his officials are feeding on and that he has “totally failed” to fight against corruption.
If one looks at things this way, it becomes easier to understand why last Sunday, during a tour of Chifubu market in Ndola, Edgar said those in charge of fighting corruption know where to find it, but could not dare because all they want was to remove “Edgar Lungu” from power.
He said the fight against corruption in Zambia has been anchored on politics, accusing anti-corruption advocates of scheming for regime change.
