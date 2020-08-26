PF only remembers freedom fighters when they are dead, says Sensele

THE PF has neglected freedom fighters for musicians, says NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele.

And Sensele has appealed to freedom fighters to join the opposition in campaigning against President Edgar Lungu ahead of the 2021gemeral elections.

Commenting on the passing of Grey Zulu, who saved as UNIP secretary general, Sensele said the PF only remembers iconic Zambians when they are dead.

“Look at how they have abandoned our former vice-president Guy Scott who even was our acting president after the demise of Michael Sata. It had to take Chishimba Kambwili to visit our Muzungu as he likes to call himself for them to pay him a visit. Now ba Grey Zulu is no more, but what about the hundreds of freedom fighters who did help KK? They are wallowing in poverty while many have died undocumented. The PF instead of taking care of our gallant men and women has rushed to musicians dangling K30 million so that they can sing praise songs next year,” Sensele said.

He indicated that a lot of freedom fighters were being threatened by the local authority for failing to pay rates and many have no water or electricity as they can’t pay their bills.

“We want our freedom fighters to enjoy their fruits of having liberated this country, but alas under the PF they are under another colonial rule. Instead of the Britons, it is now a fellow Zambian, their own son making them suffer untold miseries,” Sensele said.

He advised the freedom fighters across the nation to take to partisan politics and campaign against the PF and President Edgar Lungu for making them suffer.

“Please, join us and campaign against President Edgar Lungu and his PF, they don’t mean any better to you or others Zambians. Just look at how your grandchildren or daughters are being treated just for not wearing face masks when they themselves are holding meetings and campaigns without following the COVID-19 guidelines,” said Sensele.