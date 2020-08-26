PSAf condemns ongoing harassment of Zim journalists

PANOS Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) has strongly condemned the ongoing harassment and intimidation of journalists who are at the forefront of investigating and exposing the mismanagement of public resources in Zimbabwe, including funds meant for the COVID-19 response.

Award winning investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested on July 20 on charges of “incitement to participate in public violence as provided for in section 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23”.

Executive director Vusumuzi Sifile said 10 days later, on July 30, armed members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police besieged the home of ZimLive.com editor, Mduduzi Mathuthu reportedly looking for information on subversive materials.

“With Mathuthu not at home at the time of the raid, the police picked his young sister, Nomagugu. Both Mr Chin’ono and Mr Mathuthu have in the last few weeks carried out journalistic work to expose corruption and encouraging citizens to demand accountability in the management of public resources, including those meant for the COVID-19 response,” he said.

Sifile said Panos was greatly concerned by the prolonged detention of Chin’ono.

He said this had been compounded by the magistrate court’s decision to disqualify Chin’ono’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa from continuing as the journalist’s legal defence counsel.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Chin’ono. We also call on the police to stop their harassment of Mr Mathuthu and his family. We also call for an end to the silencing of dissenting voices, such as the harassment of opposition leaders, including Jacob Ngarivhume who was arrested on the same day as Mr Chin’ono, and civic activists like Josphat Ngulube, Mthulisi Hanana, Otilia Sibanda, among others,” Sifile said.

He appealed to the Zimbabwean government to put in place measures to protect journalists and allow the media to effectively play its crucial role as a watchdog freely and without fear of reprisals.

Sifile said this would ensure full transparency and accountability in the management of resources meant for the COVID-19 response and other developmental interventions.

“We remind the authorities in Zimbabwe that journalism is not a crime. We find it very disturbing for journalists to be victimised for simply doing their work. Journalists work to amplify voices of citizens, especially the poor and marginalised, strengthening their engagement with decision makers. Journalists facilitate platforms through which the voice of the people can be heard and hold leaders to account in the management of public affairs,” he said.

Sifile said the media had an important role to play in the realisation of Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

He said silencing journalists doing their work was retrogressive.

“Our view is that the harassment of journalists and any threat of retaliation or reprisal for investigative journalism limits public participation in shaping Zimbabwe’s development agenda, including by ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. Harassment of the media reverses the many promises the government has made, expressing commitment to press freedom,” said Sifile.