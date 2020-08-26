Simusamba issues warrant of arrest of COVID grounded Kambwili

PRINCIPAL resident magistrate David Simusamba has ordered the arrest of NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili for absconding court.

This is in a matter where Kambwili is facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer in relation to the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services.

When the matter came up for continued defence, Kambwili was not before court and only his lawyer Emmanuel Kaluba was present.

State advocate Mukuma Chipawa told the court that the state was ready to proceed with the matter.

However, Kaluba told court that Kambwili had been given a seven days bed rest as he was recovering from COVID-19.

Magistrate Simusamba could however not buy into Kuluba’s explanation that Kambwili was ill as he was seen issuing statements to the media.

“I doubt that the accused is sick. Lately he has been issuing statements to the media on specific issues. I hereby and place him on bench warrant to be returned on September 1, 2020,” said magistrate Simusamba.