WE ARE HEADED FOR CATASTROPHE…a desperate situation in a collapsed economy – M’membe

EVERYTHING in Zambia is headed for a very big catastrophe, says Socialist Party 2021 presidential candidate Fred M’membe.

He is appealing to Zambians never to give up hope but struggle on if they are to have any hope of survival.

Dr M’membe stresses that there can never be a successful revolution without the involvement of the youths.

Featuring on Livingstone’s Falls FM Radio on Monday, Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party was opposed to political alliances aimed at just getting a person elected adding that Zambians fought for multiparty politics and not a two-party state.

“We are in a desperate situation as a country, as a people. Everything is headed for a very big catastrophe as a country. We are literally saying our economy has collapsed. The Bank of Zambia governor who has just been fired (Dr Denny Kalyalya) made it very clear that we have a negative economic growth rate, which means our economy is in recession and there are consequences in a recession,” he said. “There are serious consequences and we can see them. People are very desperate, many of us don’t know what to do and we share the bitter feeling of impotence that many of our people fear with such problems and such instability in their lives.”

Dr M’membe said it was a bitter pill that Zambians have to swallow.

He said Zambians have to become aware of their current situation and understand what has made them to be in such a situation.

“Why are we in such a desperate situation, economically, socially and otherwise? The sad thing is that there is nobody with a magic solution to problems like these. We do not have nor do we think anyone has magic remedies to such complexities…But history shows us that no matter how difficult the problem is, that problem, such challenges can be addressed if they become a tangible reality that everyone can see, which everyone is aware of. We should never give up hope, we have to struggle if we have to harbour any hope of survival,” he said.

Dr M’membe explained that socialist values were anchored on honest and equity while capitalism was anchored on greedy.

He said capitalism encouraged competition which only lifts up a few people and not the majority.

“What lifts up the majority is kugwilizana, kuswalisana, kwashamukwenu (unity). Socialism is anchored on honest and if you are honest you cannot be corrupted. It (socialism) encourages equity to health services, education, food and nutrition… You are not encouraged to think of yourself as being more important than other people, no matter how intelligent, no matter how meritorious you may be. You realise that on your own you are nothing and you still need to humble yourself,” Dr M’membe said.

On youths, he said the SP would not ignore young people who he said made up 66.03 per cent of the Zambia’s population.

Dr M’membe said youths the world over were the initiators of revolutions.

“When we talk to young people, we make them to be more incensed about the injustices going on in our country, they are incensed about the degradation of human rights going on in our country, so they react very quickly. We cannot carry out any revolution in our country without young people, we can’t, it’s impossible. It’s not only to take their vote or their support, it is making them national leaders of the revolution. Most of our leaders that carved out fundamental changes in the world were young,” he said citing examples of Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Nelson Mandela.

Asked by the programme host Edgar Mainza about the SP getting into an alliance ahead of the 2021 general elections, Dr M’membe said it was not necessary adding that there were no shortcuts or improvisations into leadership apart from hard work as did Michael Sata in 2011.