Worst economic problems on the way, warns Chishimba

CHANGING the Bank of Zambia governor will not change any policy direction and we openly submit that the worst ramifications are on the way, United Progressive People leader Saviour Chishimba has said.

President Edgar Lungu dismissed former Central Bank governor Denny Kalyalya on Saturday and replaced him with Christopher Mvunga.

Commenting on the dismissal, Chishimba said his party was the only political entity that foresaw what had befallen the nation.

“We, in the United Progressive People (UPP), are the only political entity that foresaw what has befallen our nation. We warned, but we also gave a clear roadmap on how to take our nation out of murky waters. Shockingly, the PF regime responded with detention of me without trial,” he said in a statement. “My conscience was very clear and that’s why I managed to eat my lunch as plain clothed police officers and state operatives led me into the police vehicle.”

Chishimba said the extent of damage to the country could not be cured by political groups with bunches of the same kind of people who had served as ministers before.

He said it was time for zero tolerance to recycling the same leaders, stressing that the country needed a new beginning.

“We, in the UPP, have proved to be foresighted and directional,” said Chishimba.