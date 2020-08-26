ZCCM-IH shareholder seeks redress over ‘fraudulent’ purchase of KCM by Vedanta

A SHAREHOLDER in the Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Limited (ZCCM-IH) has asked the Lusaka High Court to review the manner in which Konkola Copper Mines was sold to Vedanta Resources PLC at a cheap price.

Suing on behalf of ZCCM-IH, Dennis Mumba claims that Vedanta illegally took over as the owner of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) without any consideration, and purportedly became illegitimate shareholders and appointed the mine’s board and corporate officers through its fraudulent conduct.

Mumba has cited ZCCM-IH as the respondent and Zambia Copper Investments limited, Vedanta Resources Plc, KCM directors in November 2004, KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu and Konkola Copper Mines (in liquidation) as intended defendants respectively.

He wants the Court to commence a derivative action against ZCCM-IH, in accordance with his legal right as a shareholder.

In law, a derivative action is a lawsuit brought by a shareholder of a corporation on its behalf to enforce or defend a legal right or claim, which the corporation has failed to do.

Mumba submitted that section 331 of the companies Act no.10 of 2017 empowered him to do so as a shareholder.

In his affidavit in support of originating notice of motion for an order for leave to commence a derivative action against KCM, Mumba submitted that on January 24, 2002 there was an unexpected announcement from Anglo-American Plc that it had decided to withdraw from Zambia Copper Investments Limited and from KCM.

He said the Anglo-American Plc made an announcement of an agreement on the future of KCM after it reached an agreement with government and ZCCM-IH, and the parties entered into a transitional management arrangement to last up to March 31, 2003.

Mumba said subsequent to the withdrawal announcement and the transitional management arrangement of up to March 31, 2003, Anglo America withdrew from Zambia Copper Investments Limited (ZCI).

He submitted that the shareholders who held five percent or more of the issued share capital of ZCI before the Vedanta transaction were Copperbelt Development Foundation with 44.3percent, Trustees of the KCM employee share ownership Trust with eight percent, and Sicovam SA who owned 33.

Mumba said it was ZCI that, under the listed shareholders, appointed the KCM board after March 31, 2003.

He said later ZCI wanted to sell its stake in KCM.

“It was Zambia Copper Investments’ motivation to sell its stake in KCM that led them as KCM majority shareholder to embark, with encouragement from the Zambian government with the support of its advisers Standard Bank London limited, Clifford Chance LLP and Stefan Robertson and Kirsten SA (Pty) Limited; upon a process that identified and selected Vedanta Resources Plc as an equity partner for KCM,” Mumba submitted.

He said ZCI revealed through its circular to shareholders relating to Vedanta buy-in of KCM for a six months period up to June 30, 2004 and KCM had profit after tax of US$31.740 million.

Mumba said KCM had assets with a netbook value of US$ 464.68 million as at June 30, 2004 in the company financial books and reports, representing the invested capital in plant and equipment used in the extraction of the mineral resource; and that KCM had about 732.682 million tons of copper reserves.

He explained that the transaction indicated that Vedanta paid US$ 25 million subscription price for 560,325,511 KCM shares, giving US$0.446169 subscription price per share of KCM shares or 4.46169 cents per share.

Mumba added that since there were 538,352,962 KCM shares outstanding owned by ZCI and ZCCM-IH before the rights issue, the entire valuation of KCM was US$62,451 million.

He said the computation of KCM’s valuation of US$2.795 billion is based on the average of free cash flow to equity and real options valuation methodologies and since there was US$5,193, 141 that would have required Vedanta to have paid US$2.909 billion for it to acquire 560,325,511 shares that gave it 51 percent stake and control of KCM.

Mumba stated that the moment Vedanta was allotted 560,325,511 KCM shares for which it paid US$25 million subscription price, the amount was immediately transformed into US$1,438, 200 billion, representing an increase of US$1.4132 billion.

He contended that consequently, ZCI lost US$819.556 million and ZCCM-IH lost US$ 593.644 million, therefore the total losses of ZCI and ZCCM-IH is US$ 2.413 billion which is equal to the instant gain recorded in favour of Vedanta.

“Since ZCI was paid directly by Vedanta outside KCM by deferred payment of US$23.2 million for its waiver rights, ZCI net loss is therefore US$796.356 million, while the total net loss for both ZCI and ZCCM-IH is US$1.390 billion,” Mumba said.

“The jeopardy to ZCI and ZCCM-IH investments was caused by the fact that 560,325,511 KCM shares were issued to Vedanta at a price of US$ 0.446169 per share, a price below fair, instead of a fair price of US$5.193141 per share where Vedanta should have paid US$2.909 billion.”

Mumba lamented that it was extremely unusual for companies to issue a very high percentage (104% of outstanding shares) as right issue.

He stated that directors of KCM breached their duty of care when they made an offer of 560,325,511 shares that shifted control of KCM to Vedanta at a bargain price of US$ 0.0446169 per share where Vedanta only paid US$25 million, a price that represents 8,594 percent of US$2,909 billion that KCM should have received for the 560,325,511 KCM shares.

“The directors of KCM breached their fiduciary duty of care and loyalty relating to issuance of the new shares when they made sale of 560,325,511 KCM shares to Vedanta at a price that was unfair to the mine, resulting in it losing US$2.884 billion on the deal, adversely affecting KCM abilities to pursue its goals,” he submitted.

He said ZCI as a majority shareholder of KCM owed the mining firm, ZCCM-IH the ultimate beneficial owners, the Zambians, fiduciary duties that required the utmost trust, honesty and loyalty in its capacity as a stakeholder because, as a controller it exerted its will over KCM in the board through its voting power and exercised control over the business affairs of KCM.

Mumba Contended that ZCI as a majority shareholder had a legal obligation to act in trustworthy and honest manner and to provide duty if care as it knew or ought to have Known that ZCCM-IH purported waiver of its 235,336,715KCM rights issue in favour of Vedanta and the US$ 16.8 million purported Government debt cancellation of Vedanta to ZCCM-IH were both illegal acts done in total violation of Zambian laws.

He said ZCI did not stop Vedanta and government from committing the illegal acts, as it proceeded to be a party to an illegal Vedanta buy-out of the KCM agreement.

“It is clear that there was fraud in KCM that was executed by ZCI and Vedanta as the majority shareholder, working with KCM and its directors who engineered the Vedanta buy-out of KCM in such a way that itself and KCM deal would benefit ZCI while hurting the financial interests of ZCCM-IH,” Mumba stated further.

“ZCI breached the duty of loyalty when it invoked the KCM corporate machinery for purposes of self-dealing while standing on both sides of the transaction when it dictated the terms of transaction with Vedanta, causing KCM to contract with Vedanta on terms of greatly favourable to Vedanta, at the expense of KCM corporate interests that resulted in it losing US$2.884 billion and the ZCCM-IH to lose US$593.664 million.”

Mumba further lamented that the wrongful acts exhibited were unlawfully concealed from November 2004 to date, and the defendants failed to make a full disclosure of how Vedanta took 51 percent stake and control of KCM.

He stated that the defendants violated multiple corporate governance principles representing evidence of the breaches of fiduciary duties.

“The defendants demonstrated a pattern of misconduct that could not have been the product of legitimate business judgment as it was based on intentional, reckless and disloyal misconduct,” submitted Mumba.

“The KCM rights issue of 560,325,511 was not bona fide and was made for oblique motives. ZCCM-IH was and continues to be severely injured by the actions of the defendants and, as a result of the aforesaid, ZCCM-IH has standing to bring this action.”