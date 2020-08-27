Are shopping malls signs of development?

[By Mukuka Mpundu Mulenga, MSc]

The poor will always be with us. However, it is the duty of every earthly government to reduce poverty among its people. Many international organizations also seek to help governments alleviate poverty, they intervene directly or through local NGOs. Internationally, development is being promoted under the burner of Sustainable Development Goals after the Millennium Development Goals expired five years ago. Locally, we also have the Agenda 2030, which sets out a robust developmental framework. The key work development measures is sustainability.

In relation to sustainability, I would like to discuss one salient aspect of Zambia’s infrastructure development that is seen by some as a product of or means to development. Should the proliferation of shopping malls in the past decade be a source of celebration or a source of concern? Are the malls beneficial or harmful to local communities and to Zambia’s quest for long-term sustainable development goals?

What is development? The meaning of development is highly contested and shifts from one textbook to another, one context to another. What seems clear is that development cannot be divorced from sustainability. Our planet has finite resources to sustain a burgeoning human population, to satisfy the needs of this population, and to absorb the waste from production and consumption. The Brundtland report of the World Commission on Environment Development of 1987 defines sustainable development as one “that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” A crux of the definition is that living standards for human beings must improve without jeopardising the possibility for future generations to enjoy equally good conditions.

Following the monumental work of the Nobel Peace Prize winner philosopher-economist Amartya Sen and philosopher Martha Nussbaum, the meaning of development has shifted more to focus on rights and resources for the poor and powerless rather than as seen in GDP and other macro-economic indicators. The two scholar’s work has culminated in the devising of the Human Development Index (HDI) which should be used as a measure of development. This has given a human face to development. The HDI emphasizes that people and their capabilities should be the ultimate criteria for assessing the development of a country, not economic growth alone. It is a measure of average achievement in key dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, being knowledgeable and have a decent standard of living. Do mushrooming shopping malls enhance HDI and sustainability in Zambia?

It is important to note that a dark side of displacement and dispossession often accompanies the shiny side of development; this is the reason why economic growth has time and again produced impoverishment next to enrichment.

Infrastructure development is not bad for development, what matters is the kind of infrastructure, and how it benefits the communities and citizens of a country. For instance, infrastructure in form of hospitals, schools and industries are necessities that are deemed as development even if they were to be built in large numbers. They are both ends and means to sustainable development. However, there is some infrastructure that has questionable benefits for all citizens of a country even if they are several of them built. In some instances, putting up infrastructure of magnitude such as a shopping mall causes several devastating impacts such as dispossession of people’s traditional land. It also leads to cutting down of huge tracks of trees to create room for the not so much needed infrastructure. This further exacerbates the prevailing impacts of climate change. It is, of course, now well-known that climate change is a major threat to sustainability.

Shopping malls in Zambia

Lusaka has more than 30 shopping malls, most of which are within proximity to each other. Just to mention a few; Manda Hill, Arcades, East Park, PHI, Munali, Waterfalls, Garden City are all on or near Great East Road and within a radius of 20 kilometres. Kafue road also has Embassy mall, China mall and Cosmopolitan and Makeni malls adjacent or opposite to each other. Woodlands has Woodlands, Pinnacle Novare and Lewanika malls. The city centre has Westgate Mall just next to Iringa Mall, and Building Society Mall. In addition to this, there is the Levy Mall. To save time for the reader, I will not talk about other towns. But the picture is similar especially along the line of rail.

The bright lights and colours of the malls should not be mistaken for ‘development.’ Malls are an instrument of consumption, forex externalisation and poverty creation. The filthy trading places such as Soweto market may represent more meaningful development than the shiny polished surfaces of the malls do. The proliferation is not even about convenience. It’s about responding to a country that loves to trade foreign merchandise. The impact of capital concentration and outflows that is perpetuated by the current mall regime will be felt by communities for a long time. The jobs created by the malls are negligible and do not bring real economic returns. Malls are agents of external productive forces. They have no investment in the immediate communities. They are foreign owned who bank offshore. Hence, the current proliferation of malls in their current format are not beneficial to local communities and may extinguish local economies.

Additionally, the merchandise that is sold in the malls is from outside the country mostly China and South Africa. Therefore, very few indigenous products like vegetables are sold in the malls. Most shopping malls are filled with luxury brands aiming to achieve industrial modernity and we have become a consumer society that does not produce what it consumes. What happens to our local farmers if they cannot grow and sell to us or even export?

The adverse impact by malls on the local industry and economy is real. These giant supermarkets undercut small shopkeepers. The small-scale businesses are likely to be overrun by the giant multinational stores. These malls have absorbed most of the trade. The survival of these small-scale businesses is unlikely and that affects the social sustainability of the local citizens. Those who manage to survive are unlikely to make sufficient profits to grow and reinvest in the local economy.

I was recently awed to see a chain store open in Kabwata. This serves as a good example of the harmful impact of malls on our communities and the livelihoods of households in a country with the bulk of citizens eking out a living in the informal trading sector. This is a marketplace full of small and medium enterprises that are trying to make a living out of their everyday sells such as dried and fresh farm produce as well as groceries. With the birth of the chain store within the market premises, it takes over from these entrepreneurs surviving from hand to mouth. This form of gentrification through mall creation disenfranchises the very people real development is supposed to serve. A new mall is likely to push up rentals in the vicinity. Although real estate owners may benefit, the poorest will be forced to relocate to unfamiliar areas where life becomes more precarious contrary to the “living no one behind” slogan.

What must be done?

Zambia is an autonomous country that can negotiate on the terms of operation for the malls with an understanding on the impact of the local economy. We could for instance introduce a policy of 70 per cent local for certain goods/ merchandise, malls should set aside 50 per cent of floor space for local business. We can also restrict chain stores to one shop per mall per 20 km radius. The onus is upon us to set the terms for the investors in the malls. We should decide what should be imported and what should not. The malls will not run away if we demand for local produce to be sold or used at their facilities. The ball is in our court: we can start the agenda and set the terms of the business if we are to achieve the triple bottom line framework with three parts: social, environmental, and financial.

The on-going Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has further demonstrated that building new and sustainable value chains is plausible and pragmatic for the local economy. In his statement on the measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 on the Zambian economy, the Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu stated that the current situation provides Zambia with a new opportunity for domestic agricultural and locally manufactured products to be sold in great numbers in the major chain stores found in the shopping malls. He stressed that we are faced with an opportunity as never before to begin to build distribution value chains for local products that are sustainable going forward. It is also an opportunity to build industries and to process raw materials into finished products, which will fetch more in terms of forex.

It is indeed exhilarating that government has further established a taskforce comprising representatives of South African owners of chain stores and the Zambia Association of Manufacturers, Zambia Farmers Union and the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry whose mandate is to bring more Zambian products on the floors of these shops in order to support domestic production which has previously suffered lack of reliable market. This move will stimulate domestic production if implemented.

The author holds a MSc in Sustainable Development from Uppsala University, Sweden.

