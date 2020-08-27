Chipata woman jailed 1 year 6 months for dumping her 6 month old baby

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 28-year-old woman to 18 months simple imprisonment for desertion of a child contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Senior resident magistrate Boniface Mwala jailed Hope Nyirenda of Chipata’s DK area after she pleaded guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the case were that Nyirenda on August 17, 2020, being a parent and able to maintain a child, willfully and without lawful cause did desert a six days old baby without means of support.

Fire officers picked up the baby behind Chipata RTSA offices after they received information through their emergency toll line that someone had dumped a baby.

The fire brigade officers found the baby crying under a tree.

The baby was taken to Chipata Central police before taking him to Chipata Central Hospital.

The police instituted investigations that led to her apprehension.

In mitigation, Nyirenda asked for forgiveness from the court, the father of the child and her mother.

And in his judgment, magistrate Mwala said the convict was still a youth and could reform if given a second chance.

He said the behaviour exhibited by Nyirenda should be curtailed in society by courts by meting out stiffer punishments.

Magistrate Mwala said the sentence was with effect from August 25, 2020.