‘Everything headed for a big catastrophe’

Dr Fred M’membe warns that everything is headed for a very big catastrophe in Zambia.
“We are in a desperate situation as a country, as a people. Everything is headed for a very big catastrophe as a country. We are literally saying our economy has collapsed. The Bank of Zambia governor who has just been fired (Dr Denny Kalyalya) made it very clear that we have a negative economic growth rate, which means our economy is in recession and there are consequences in a recession,” says Dr M’membe. “There are serious consequences and we can see them. People are very desperate, many of us don’t know what to do and we share the bitter feeling of impotence that many of our people fear with such problems and such instability in their lives…Why are we in such a desperate situation, economically, socially and otherwise? The sad thing is that there is nobody with a magic solution to problems like these. We do not have nor do we think anyone has magic remedies to such complexities but history shows us that no matter how difficult the problem is, that problem, such challenges can be addressed if they become a tangible reality that everyone can see, which everyone is aware of. We should never give up hope, we have to struggle if we have to harbour any hope of survival.”
The signs of these murky waters our nation is facing or the impeding catastrophe have been lingering for several months now. Edgar Lungu’s regime has been nothing but an administration that has engaged in wastefulness. Edgar’s so-called infrastructure projects, for instance, are nothing but pointless and of questionable merit that typically involves political patronage.
Unfortunately, all this regime has succeeded in is drowning Zambia into a huge foreign debt! In the midst of this socio-economic crisis, including the telling effects of the COVID-19, Edgar has not paid sufficient attention to the question of leadership. He’s still behaving in an excited way like a baby after breastfeeding! But again, it could be that the nation is expecting too much from Edgar. Clearly, Edgar has reached his zenith, the apex of what he can provide and he has tanked the economy! There’s nothing left in his tank to salvage the situation. Where we are today, as a country, is the hallmark of this regime.
But what could one reasonably expect from a person who totally failed to run a small law firm? A lawyer who used to go to court drunk and not knowing what stage the case he was handling had reached. He often had to be helped by lawyers from the other side. And this is not malice. It’s something that can be confirmed by many lawyers and his own clients. No wonder the Law Association of Zambia had to stop him from practicing law in Zambia for stealing a client’s money.
And this is the person the Patriotic Front picked from the garbage dump to make president! Why? Greed! Corruption! They wanted a weak and useless president so that they can use him to steal and enrich themselves. And in that respect Edgar has delivered. His sponsors are all very rich today.
But what did this mean for the country? Total ruination! Economically, socially and politically the country is in intensive care unit (ICU). And this state of affairs cannot be hidden by any propaganda, threats or sugarcoated statements from Edgar and his team; it is very visible. Edgar has run government coffers dry and they have put the country in frightening indebtedness. Today, government has serious problems paying salaries and suppliers. The economy is in a shambles, businesses are closing! Jobs are being lost! Despair is setting in. And politically, Edgar and his minions are starting to panic. And we have stated before that quality leadership is a precondition for economic and social development. How leaders structure and direct a nation as well as how they behave are critical elements to the progress of a country. So, the challenge is on our people, do they want to continue with Edgar and his thieving team? If not, then next year they have a chance to correct the mistakes they made in 2015 and 2016 when they put Edgar in that respectable office, even after he had told them that he had no vision at all.
