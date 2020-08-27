Kambwili applies to have bench warrant for his arrest cancelled

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has asked principal resident magistrate David Simusamba to drop the warrant of arrested against him.

This is according to a notice of motion to cancel the warrant of arrest.

On Tuesday, magistrate Simusamba ordered the arrest of Kambwili for absconding court in a matter he is facing charges of forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

Kambwili did not appear before court as he was given seven days bed rest at Progress Medical Centre to enable him recover from COVID-19.

When the matter came up for continued defence, Kambwili’s lawyer Emmanuel Kaluba told the court that the accused was recovering from the Coronavirus but magistrate Simusamba doubted Kambwili’s illness and issued a bench warrant against him as the latter was issuing statements to the media on Monday on August 24 but failed to appear in court the following day on the pretext that he was unwell.

He further ordered that the warrant of arrest would be returnable on September 1.

Kambwili’s defence lawyer has since filed a notice of motion requesting that the warrant of arrest against his client be canceled because he was on bed rest, which has resulted into his failure to appear before court.

In his affidavit in support of notice of motion, Kaluba said Kambwili’s seven days bed rest was extended up to September 1, 2020.

Kaluba said the record shows that when the case came up on August 25, this year, the accused was not before court and that he explained to the court that the reason Kambwili was not in court was because he was on bed rest.

“I stated that the accused had been sick from August 9 and was put on bed rest which had been extended to September 1, 2020,” Kaluba said.

“I did not produce the third medical certificate which extended the accused’s bed rest to September 1, 2020 but I informed the court that I would produce it later because it was sent to me shortly before the proceedings were about to start.”

Kaluba stated that in his ruling, magistrate Simusamba rejected an application for an adjournment on ground that it was in public domain that Kambwili was making public statements the previous day, implying that he was not sick.

He insisted that it is true that Kambwili’s sickness was connected to the novel coronavirus for which he recently tested positive and from which he is now recovering.

On Wednesday August 26, police officers in Lusaka attempted to arrest Kambwili at his residence in Lusaka’s Woodlands area but failed as the latter was bedridden at his home in Luanshya on the Copperbelt.