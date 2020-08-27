Lungu has lost a sense of fear for Zambians – Kambwili

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says the 2021 election results will make President Edgar Lungu walk to Mozambique or Jack compound before daybreak.

In an interview from his Luanshya home, Kambwili said looking at the PF illegal schemes President Lungu seems to have lost a sense of fear for Zambians who elected him into office.

He however warned President Lungu that Zambians were not stupid.

“Ifyo bacita Prime TV kwati kwangala. Umunesu aleyumfwa amaka cacine, Lungu nomwenso takwata. Power ilakola, bamonafye kwati ni monarch, they will be in power forever (What they have done to Prime TV, its’ like a joke. Our friend is truly puffed up with power, Lungu has no fear. Power intoxicates, they think it’s a monarch),” he said. “Elo bakabatumina ati awe bane namulusa bakafuma mu State House lucelocelo. Bakatampa ukuya panshi ku Mozambique nangu ukubwelela kwa Jeke (Jack compound in Lusaka’s Chawama). Elo amona kwati tabakamumone. Awe umunesu takwata umwenso, takwata ukutina ifintu fyabene (When he will be called that he has lost, he will leave State House early in the morning. He will walk to Mozambique or return to Jack compound. And he thinks that he will not be located. Surely our friend has no fear, he does not fear other people’s property),” said Kambwili.