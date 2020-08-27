NDC backs UPND in Mwansabombwe, Lukashya

By Chambwa Moonga

NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba says the UPND will field candidates in the forthcoming by-elections and that: “they are assured of our full support.”

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) set September 17, 2020 as the date for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-election, as well as 12 ward by-elections in Lufwanyama, Kabombo, Mpongwe, Luangwa, Mufumbwe, Ikeleng’i and Mwinilunga.

Akafumba was speaking at a media briefing held at party president Chishimba Kambwili’s residence in Lusaka yesterday.

He was flanked by the opposition party’s national chairman Fr Richard Luonde, secretary general Bridget Kalonga Attanga and party spokesperson Saboi Imboela.

Akafumba told journalists that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) still belonged to the opposition alliance where the other political parties are the UPND, Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) and Republican Progressive Party (RPP).

“It is our wish, hope and strongest desire that this alliance must go from strength to strength. We believe in the alliance as NDC; it is, in fact, the only way out to ensure that we come and bring order,” Akafumba said.

He explained that they came together with their colleagues who believe in a similar cause as the NDC’s.

“Therefore, on the forthcoming by-elections, we took a position as a party and as an alliance…. We discussed with the UPND and all our colleagues that this time around, let us break this barrier which appears to be coming up strong, where people believe that UPND is not welcome in Northern Province,” Akafumba said.

“We have offered all the seats, that’s in Mwansabombwe and Lukashya, to our colleagues in the UPND. The UPND will field in both parliamentary seats and they are assured of our full support. Every member of the NDC in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe and elsewhere where there is a by-election must support the UPND candidates.”

He added: “this time around we need to turn the tables.”

“We have instructed our provincial chairmen in both Luapula and Northern provinces to turn up tomorrow (today) and support the filing in of nominations by the UPND,” Akafumba noted.

“This is done for a purpose and the purpose is [that] we want the alliance to work. All the members of the alliance have a similar view that this alliance must work. We don’t have the leisure and time to start splitting votes.”

Akafumba also reminded those in the PF that time was ticking.

“You cannot hold time, that’s the unfortunate part. Each and every morning when they wake up and check on their clock and on their calendar, this is sending a fever worse than the COVID-19,” he said.

He extended an olive branch to other opposition parties who “mean well” to join the opposition alliance.

“We need to join hands. We are facing PF at its dying time. A dying horse will always throw the hardest kick!” noted Akafumba.

Earlier, Fr Luonde disclosed that police officers went to Kambwili’s residence to execute an arrest warrant on the opposition leader (Kambwili).