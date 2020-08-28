Acquittal of Dr Chilufya

It was very clear from the very beginning that the Anti-Corruption Commission had no capacity to prosecute any corruption case against Dr Chitalu Chilufya. And that any attempt to do so was simply going to end up in laundering him, cleansing him of corruption accusations.
Like all other state institutions, the Anti-Corruption Commission’s capacity to investigate and prosecute corruption is at its lowest. It is a highly compromised institution which cannot stay very far away from the wishes or interests of those in power.
How can one explain the U-turns of its investigators in the prosecution of Dr Chilufya when called upon to testify?
The Anti-Corruption Commission had no choice but embarrassingly discontinue corruption proceedings against Dr Chilufya.
Dr Chilufya was facing four counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving more than US $200,000 which was used to purchase shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services, Spark Guest House (now Henry Courtyard), including a boat for transportation.
And this is not an acquittal which even Dr Chilufya himself cannot be proud of. Of course it’s a big relief for him to be acquitted but he knows very well that his problems are not really over. That is probably why asked by journalists what this acquittal meant in terms of him being corrupt he could not say anything.
This is what happens in a nation when the capacity and integrity of important state institutions is destroyed.
As Dr Fred M’membe recently observed, “They are making enormous mistakes by failing to see the consequences of what they are doing. Impunity is a hyena that has no relative or friend. The system that they thrive on to subvert the rule of law is the same system that will come for their necks tomorrow. We shouldn’t support any form of impunity; thrive on impunity; propagate impunity and grow impunity. This government will not be here forever. Governments come and go. Even the President will not be president forever.” One day these cases will be revisited. Umulandu taubola!
