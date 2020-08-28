Chilufya’s acquittal not surprising – Chikatula

3RD Liberation Movement (3RD-LM) secretary general Enock Chikatula says the acquittal of health minister Chitalu Chilufya was expected.

Chikatula, in a statement, said if laws on corruption were not stiffened the vice would continue to surge.

“The acquittal of Minister of Health in Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s PF corrupt administration by the subordinate court (Magistrate Court) has not come to us as a surprise,” he said. “As the case has always been, 3RD Liberation Movement (3RD-LM) anticipated a nolle prosequi in the sense that the Anti-Corruption Commission is incapacitated due to the none bailable law on corruption cases.”

Chikatula said the acquittal was puzzling as it had been delivered without full trial of the case.

“We wonder which piece of law the magistrate cited to come up with an acquittal without exhausting all witnesses in the case. As a party we petitioned the National Assembly of Zambia to stiffen laws on corruption and see to it that ACC be independent of the executive by completely having it detached from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) which office is headed by an appointee of the Republican President who may have the influence on operations of the Commission; thereby making it subjective in its operation,” Chikatula argued further.

He said the summoning of the acting ACC director by the magistrate at subordinate court after the Commission suspended its prosecution staff for giving false information in favour of the defendant (Dr Chitalu Chilufya) did not go well in “our observations”.

He said there was no separation of powers among the three organs of government.