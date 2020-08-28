Libraries in Zambia need to transform into learning commons

People expected me this week to discuss the firing of former Central Bank governor Dr Denny Kalyalya and his swift replacement with Mr Christopher Mvunga.

I wish simply to say that this is another untimely decision by President Edgar Lungu and his Patriotic Front (PF) government. You do not change a Central Bank governor when you are in discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package. Like Mr Chilufya Tayali and others have said on this issue, Dr Kalyalya did not fit into the 2021 PF party agenda of wining the poll at all cost.

Dr Kalyalya has been a professional economist and deserves respect for serving this country in a diligent manner. Otherwise, his removal will not prosper Zambia but the PF and President Lungu. The decision is regrettable and it will surely have serious consequences on the economy.

Today, I want to discuss the issue of transforming libraries into learning commons; they need to be transformed into 21st century libraries. All our libraries are trapped in providing the 1960s library services. The philosophy of library services in the 1960s was to provide space for shelves for printed materials such as books, and making available reading space for the library users.

Libraries were treated as sacred places, where chatting or discussing issues was not allowed. They behaved like the present-day courts of law where talking is not allowed and attracts heavy sanctions in form of fines or short-term imprisonments. Further, libraries in the 1960s provided for the famous circulation desk, where users could go and borrow printed materials.

The concept of learning commons refers to the provision of learning spaces dedicated for content creation, playing and studying. In the 21st Century, libraries, whether public or academic, have been transformed into providing group work areas, individual study areas, computer labs and relaxation areas. I wish to submit that printed library materials still play a critical role in meeting the information needs of library users, but digital technologies offer additional pathways to learning and content acquisition.

For students and teachers in our universities and colleges, they no longer need a library simply for accessing the kept library materials. Instead, they require a place that fosters participatory learning and allows construction of understanding from a variety of sources. In other words, instead of being an archive, libraries ought to be learning commons.

Libraries in the West have transformed themselves into learning commons or public commons. Both public and academic libraries have been transformed into learning commons. For example, in 2018, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during a campaign rally ordered public libraries to transform their service provision. In this regard, all public libraries in Turkey were ordered to provide not only reading spaces but also corners or spaces for serving tea and coffee. He also ordered public libraries to be opened 24 hours a day. President Erdoğan hoped that the provision of coffee and tea service in public libraries would attract young and old people to libraries, thus increasing the usage of library materials such as books, newspapers and magazines in the libraries.

In the West and indeed in developing countries, academic libraries have been transformed into learning commons. They have scaled down on the acquisition of print collection; they have invested in electronic resources with a view to freeing up library spaces to create discussion rooms, leisure spaces, coffee corners and reprographic centres. Some of these services such as coffee and reprographics are provided at a fee; library users pay thereby enabling the libraries to raise money for their operations. Further, libraries are ever- opened; 24 hours daily. This allows learners to continuously utilise the facilities.

Unfortunately, libraries in Zambia, both public and academic, do not provide these modern services; almost the whole library space is taken by shelves of printed collection. Our libraries are still providing traditional library services of the 1960s. They are still holding to huge quantities of printed outdated materials that are kept probably for prestige; the prime library spaces are taken up by these outdated materials. Little or no space is left for library users to interact, share ideas and create knowledge. No library in Zambia provides discussion rooms, coffee or tea services.

I have also never seen a library in Zambia that provides space for relaxation for the users; a place where users will simply sit and relax to escape from the hassles of life. Many of our libraries are not even fit for human habitation; they are in deplorable state and are a health hazard. Therefore, no relaxation can take place in such deplorable conditions. I have also observed that many academic libraries in Zambia, with exclusion of the University of Zambia and the Copperbelt University, close just at 5:00pm during working days and are completely closed during holidays. This is ridiculous and there is no justification to do so.

Many factors are responsible for our libraries’ failure to transform into learning commons. These include lack of creativity among our librarians. Many librarians always complain of lack of funding when they are in a position to solicit funding from both local and international organisations. Further, there is lack of political will; many decision makers at governmental or organisational level do not appreciate library services.

As you have read in this article, the President of Turkey, during his re-election campaigns in Turkey, ordered the transformation of public library services. Here in Zambia no politician, either from the ruling party or opposition, has been heard talking about improving library services during their campaigns.

As I conclude, I just want to say that our leaders in academic libraries and public libraries in Zambia should wakeup to this new reality. There is need to transform libraries from traditional libraries to learning commons. This will improve the profile of our libraries and help contribute to income generation in our organisations.

The author is a lecturer at the University of Zambia, department of Library and Information Science. Send comment to: tuesdaybwalya1@gmail.com