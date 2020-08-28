Mambilima cautions judges against making unreasonable decisions

CHIEF Justice Irene Mambilima has cautioned High Court judges against making scanty or improperly reasoned decisions.

Launching the High Court (Amendment) Rules, Statutory Instrument No. 58 of 2020 through Webinar yesterday, justice Mambilima said the revised rules would help judges manage cases effectively.

The new rules enjoin a judge to be a manager and to manage cases at every stage of the proceedings, in conjunction with counsel and the litigants.

“I must state, however, that the delivery of decisions within the specified times should not be used as an excuse for causing injustice through scanty or not properly reasoned decisions leading to unnecessary appeals or orders for re-trial,” she said. “Hence, your decisions should meet the quality standards that are well articulated in this jurisdiction. The very fact that you are required by the rules to identify the issues at the early stage of the process should narrow down and focus the scope of what is required for your determination…Specifically, I urge you to strive to use them as a way of helping you to properly case manage the matters before you, which will inevitably lead to a reduction in backlog in your individual courts.”

Justice Mambilima said gone are the days when “a judge was passive and waited for the parties to steer his or her court, or when the judge issued directions without the participation of the litigants.”

“These rules require you to interrogate the pleadings filed by counsel and, where they are found wanting, to either dismiss the action or enter judgment if, as the case may be, it is the plaintiff or the defendant at fault. The rules also enjoin you, in conjunction with counsel and the litigants, to identify the issues in dispute, thereby narrowing down the issues that actually go to trial,” justice Mambilima said. “That way, the parties are compelled to focus only on the issues in dispute. This is not only a saving on valuable judicial time, but also aids you in disposing of matters swiftly and at the least cost to the parties.”

She further cautioned judges against issuing arbitrary directives when scheduling conferences.

“Of particular importance is the scheduling conference, where you will be required to agree on a timetable for the proceedings. Do not act arbitrarily in issuing directions. You and the parties must agree,” she said. “Parties are bound to fail to abide by timelines given in their absence due to diary constraints or other issues that you, as a judge, was not privy to, but which would have been brought to your attention and been appropriately taken into account, had they participated in crafting the directions. This has a knock-on effect of delaying the matter through avoidable applications for extension of time and the review or setting aside of default orders.”

Justice Mambilima said judges’ directions must also be achievable and realistic.

“This can be properly done when you, as a judge, are thoroughly conversant with the case before you and this in turn informs your guidance and direction to the parties. I wish to remind you that power and discretion resides in the High Court judge. You are, in this regard, given wide discretionary powers to case-manage matters in accordance with the rules,” she said. “This requires pro-activity on your part as well as the due exercise of proportionality. I emphasise here, it is for you to interpret the rules and appropriately guide counsel and litigants.”

Justice Mambilima advised judges against letting counsel and litigants interpret the court rules.

“Never should you, as an adjudicator, allow counsel or a litigant to force their interpretation of the rules on you. I expect all the judges to apply the rules robustly for some measure of uniformity across courts. This will ensure compliance by counsel and litigants, and avoid forum shopping before judges perceived to be lax in case management,” justice Mambilima said. “In addition, you need to remember that the rules we are launching today will not be effective until you, as judges, breathe life into them… Society is crying out for speedy and effective justice. These rules, therefore, enjoin you to deliver this speedy and effective justice. In doing so, the rules do not restrict the exercise of your discretion but are a skeleton, which you must bring alive by interpreting them in accordance with the needs of our society.”

And justice Mambilima urged the Court of Appeal to support robust case management.

“Be mindful that no appellate court can overturn your decision on discretion as long as you have exercised it within the boundaries of the rules and there is no error in your decision. In so doing, the appellate Courts acknowledge the need for proper case management,” said justice Mambilima. “In this regard, I enjoin the Court of Appeal, in particular, to support robust case management and in turn come up with innovative ways of quickly disposing of interlocutory appeals on case management related issues. In the recent past, the Supreme Court has pronounced itself on the need for High Court judges to be robust and take charge of matters before them to ensure proper case management.”