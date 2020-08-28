PF offered me money to join them – Mwaliteta

LUSAKA Province UPND chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has branded the PF government as one full of gluttons.

He claims those in the PF have, “offered me money to join them but I have said no because the PF that is there now is a disaster. They don’t know what they are doing [and] they are so desperate”.

Under president Michael Sata, Mwaliteta once served as home affairs deputy minister, minister in Southern, Western and Central provinces.

He also served for a year as Lusaka Province minister under President Edgar Lungu.

He resigned in March 2016, and later joined the UPND.

Last week, some social media platforms speculated that Mwaliteta had resigned from the UPND.

Mwaliteta, however, dismissed the assumption, in an interview in Rufunsa on Friday. “I remain a very strong member of the UPND. PF has created enmity with Zambians and it’s unbelievable that their desperation levels are just too high. And also I want to ask Zambians not to compare me with GBM…” Mwaliteta said. “I resigned as a minister to join UPND. UPND is my party of choice – no one forced me to join UPND. The only thing which made me to join the UPND are its policies and the vision of the president (Hakainde Hichilema).”

He believes so far, Hichilema is the only one with a vision to liberate Zambia from its economic chaos.

“The problem we have in Zambia is the economy and the only person who can take us out of this problem is an economist himself,” Mwaliteta said.

“[We need] a person who cannot be corrupted; a person who is not going to be involved in any deals but just to build up on the resources of the country.”

He added that those in the PF have, “offered me money to join them but I have said no.”

“The PF that is there now is a disaster! They don’t know what they are doing [and] they are so desperate. All what they are doing is just to try and protect what they’ve plundered from the Zambian people. They are worried people!” he noted. “Actually, they’ve created enmity with the Zambian people by doing wrong things. This is the only country where there’s no money in circulation.”

Mwaliteta added that few individuals in the PF were the only ones who had money.

“What about the [ordinary] Zambian people? They have sealed the table; nothing is dropping down. These leaders have sealed the table [and] they are eating everything on their own. They can’t even leave anything to drop for other Zambians who are suffering, to eat,” complained Mwaliteta.