Sata’s PF supported socialism – M’membe

WE don’t regret supporting the PF of Mr Michael Sata because his principles opposed capitalism, says Dr Fred M’membe.

Featuring on Livingstone’s Falls FM Radio, the Socialist Party’s 2021 presidential candidate said good things had started to happen under the late Sata.

“Our support for the PF of Michael Sata was based on its constitution. The constitution of the PF was the only one that supported socialism, it opposed capitalism,” Dr M’membe explained. “It was one that was pro-worker, pro-poor, for us that was enough… something has gone wrong with this PF of government of Mr Edgar Lungu.”

He said there was no other political party that had a constitution that propagated socialist ideas apart from the PF prior to the 2011 elections.

“And we were not wrong. If you look at how Michael Sata started, there were some good things that started to happen. How he would have ended we don’t know, we can’t predict. We can’t go into speculation. We would have not known if he would have ended up the way he started,” Dr M’membe said. “If he ended up the way he started, we would have no regrets… Do we regret supporting the PF? No. But it is not the PF we supported per se. We supported the principles that the PF constitution was advocating. We are told in James 2 that faith without deeds is worthless and we in the Socialist Party believe that doing is the best way of believing.”

He said the PF practice had turned to be something different from that under Sata to that of President Edgar Lungu.

“We live to see the end of it,” said Dr M’membe.