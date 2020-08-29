COVID-19 magnitude is growing -Mukonka

COVID-19 is real and if we don’t change, we will perish, says Zambia National Public Health Institute director Victor Mukonka.

Speaking at the second phase of food hampers distribution to vulnerable communities in Lusaka on Thursday, Professor Mukonka said the COVID-19 burden was growing higher by the day.

“We recorded our first case of COVID-19 on the 18th of March; we are over five months now. In the beginning there were very few cases and very few were admitted and if I recall very well, there were only about four in Levy [hospital] but I can tell you, today I am just from Levy now as I was coming, we have 90 and almost 42 of our colleagues on Oxygen. Yesterday [Wednesday] we lost some, the other day we lost some,” Mukonka said. “So COVID-19 is real. In the recent past, we have seen an increase in a number of cases, and we have seen the severity. We are receiving a lot of cases of very sick people coming and thirdly we have seen a rise in people dying.”

Prof Mukonka said a good number, almost 80 per cent, were dying in the community as they do not get to reach the health centres.

He said the country had crossed over 11,000 cases of COVID-19 and there were more than 284 deaths from the virus.

Prof Mukonka said the magnitude of the problem was growing and what was more worrying was that there had been a major shift lately from low density to high density areas.

“It has shifted into the compounds and this is where we are seeing people dying, being brought in dead. It is no longer a Lusaka problem, every province now has been hit and we are getting close to 80 districts reporting cases of COVID-19, so it is real. It is with us and if we don’t act, we shall perish, a lot of people are going to die,” he warned.

Prof. Mukonka said the country started well in terms of compliance to public health rules but in the recent past there has been a shift to non-compliance.

“If you have seen in markets, people are not wearing masks, not practicing social distancing, we have continued the old way…funerals, weddings, parties, socialising, bars and some of them still operating and that’s the quickest way in terms of transmitting. So as we move now, just know that the virus is ahead of us because we are still receiving more and more cases,” said Prof. Mukonka.

And SJ Province of Zambia and Malawi Society of Jesus representative Fr Leonard Chiti said a task force for COVID-19 has been established in line with the adage that if you are not part of the solution then you are part of the problem.

Speaking when the province of SJ Zambia-Malawi made a donation of items to five parishes in Lusaka aimed at mitigating the effects of COVID-19, Fr Chiti said Jesuits have noted with concern the economic downturn in Zambia caused by the pandemic.

He noted that this has led to an acute liquidity crunch thereby causing disruptions in the social-economic lifestyle of people.

“As a church in Zambia and Society of Jesus in particular, we cannot afford to sit by, and watch God’s children left to the dictates and mercy of the situation. We are therefore delighted to partner with like-minded local and international collaborators in ensuring that we decisively meet the basic needs of vulnerable communities,” said Fr Chiti.