Edgar is not doing fine…THINGS ARE NOT RIGHT…we don’t need campaigners to tell us things are not okay – Mwanza

SINDA MMD chairperson George Mwanza has urged people to change leadership in next year’s elections.

In an interview, Mwanza said the ruling PF has been tried twice and it has proved to the people that it has failed.

He said there was need to give someone else the mandate to rule the country than the current leadership.

“We have complained enough. We are tired of providing solutions to this leadership. Let’s just try a new set of leadership, that’s what people should do. 2021 is the chance for people to try these new ones who aspire to lead this nation. We have tried them (PF). I campaigned for Edgar Lungu to be given a chance and a chance was given, let’s give somebody else a chance, the one who promises to do better than Edgar Lungu. Edgar is not doing better, he is not doing fine, even himself he is admitting that he wants to be on top of things now yet he had the whole lot of five years to be on top of economy,” Mwanza said. “Let’s try somebody else, we don’t have another five years to wait with this kind of leadership and administration, no!”

He said when there was no change in governance under a certain leadership, the solution was to get rid of it and usher in new minds.

“When you see that there is no change in the things with the leadership you have and you have been given a chance to make a decision towards that leadership. That’s your chance to decide on what you want. We don’t need a lecturer to tell us we are not doing fine with the leadership we have. We don’t need a professor to say this or that, we don’t need campaigners to tell us things are not okay, everybody is seeing that things are not okay,” Mwanza said.

And over the dismissal of Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya, who was replaced by Christopher Mvunga, Mwanza said it was a political move aimed at accessing the coffers for 2021 elections.

He said since the party in government has nothing on which to convince the people, the only alternative was to lure people with funds so that they speak well of the PF.

“The campaign we are going to have towards 2021 will be very lucrative because the ruling party wants to convince the people that it’s a good party yet development has failed, job creation has failed, economy doomed and everything is not up to date. There is a lot to be desired in terms of their governance, hence they have to find other means to lure people. Kuwanyolowezako manja (to soften their hands) kubafakako zonona pakamwa kuti muzitikambilako zabwino (to smear their mouth with delicious things in order for them to say good things about them), that’s a kind of politics we are going to have,” Mwanza said.

“Denny Kalyalya’s removal is a clear political move not in the interest of people. The one who has replaced Kalyalya comes from the PF political circles and it’s nothing but political elections [in sight]. Kalyalya knew that funding a political campaign would have made the economy worse and worse, hence Lungu decided to bring in someone who can dance to his tunes. The yes bwana, yes bwana! So believe you me, the coming of new Governor, spending and not investing has begun!”

Mwanza, who also contested as council chairperson in 2016, said the system protects all ministers’ corruption.

He urged Zambians to be wise as they approach 2021 and make right decisions than making decisions based on salt, vitenge materials, bicycles, which don’t add value to their day to day lives.