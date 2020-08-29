LAZ welcomes LIUTEBM’s Lennox Wilson School of Law

LAW Association of Zambia vice-president Lungisani Zulu says law is an instrument of social order, social justice and an essential element in the growth of society.

Speaking at the opening of the LIUTEBM University’s Lennox Wilson School of Law in Lusaka on Thursday, Zulu said without lawyers, there would be no law.

He noted that it was the lawyers who draft, prosecute the law before the courts as well as interpret it as judges and magistrates who advocate the enforcement of the act in various settings of society and assure the enjoyment of civil liberties by members of the public.

“It is perhaps no wonder that the Bill of Rights in the supreme law of the land entitles us to only one profession, lawyers, whenever faced with life’s challenges,” Zulu said. “I dare say, without law and lawyers….maybe with a few other professions…since there are journalists here, there can never be an orderly society. And yet, without school of laws, quality law schools, there would be no lawyers.”

Zulu said the state of social order, social justice and the growth of society was directly proportional to the quality of its law schools.

He said it was with that realisation that the Law Association of Zambia welcomed the official opening and rebranding of the LIUTEBM Lennox Wilson School of Law.

Zulu said the opening of a school to educate upcoming lawyers was a cherished development for the Law Association of Zambia.

He said LAZ, by its founding statute, was mandated to promote the education of lawyers at all stages and levels, with particular emphasis on broadening such education.

“It has an important role to play in the advancement of our society. We therefore implore management and all other stakeholders to uphold the ethos of imparting quality education of lawyers who will pass its doors. This is because legal education is critical in the growth of Society,” Zulu said.

He said by maintaining high legal education standards, the institution would keep the dream of Lennox Wilson alive, which dream was cut short, but never lost, when he tragically died in 1966 on his way to do his job, of being a good lawyer relevant to the society in which he lived.

Zulu said without law, order on the road would not be attainable.

“In the financial sector, where I practice as a lawyer, the three regulators being the Bank of Zambia, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Pensions and Insurance Authority, are all creatures of the law. The Bank of Zambia Act, the Securities Act, 2016 Act and the Pensions Regulations Act create these financial regulators to ensure members of the public are protected. These creatures of law regulate using the law for the safe, efficient and stable and inclusive financial sector to assure sustainable economic development of the nation. When we think of justice, what comes to mind is the judiciary,” Zulu said.

He said even the judiciary and judges and magistrates who daily administer justice were creatures of the law.

“The Constitution, the Supreme Court Act, the Constitutional Court Act, the Court of Appeal Act, the High Court Act, the Subordinate Court Act and the Local Courts Act ensure the constituting of the various courts which form the judiciary as the efficient and effective delivery of justice for the betterment of society,” said Zulu.

And LIUTEBM University vice chancellor Patrick Kalifungwa said the law school which was established in 2011 has so far graduated six cohorts with some graduates being absorbed in commerce and industry.

He said others have gone through the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education and have been called to the Bar and admitted as advocates of the High Court of Zambia.