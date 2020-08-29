Lungu very obedient to Word of God – Sumaili

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is very obedient, says religious affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili.

Reverend Sumaili also says Constitution (Amendment) Bill No.10 of 2019 will take Zambia to higher heights never seen before.

She said President Lungu was very obedient to the Word of God as seen from his tireless efforts in building the house of prayer.

Rev Sumaili said this when she called on Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe at his office in Ndola.

“Let me thank His Excellency the President Mr Edgar Lungu for being so obedient to the Word of God and the call for building the house of prayer. If we say we are a Christian nation, we should put the role of the Church first,” Rev Sumaili said. “So again values and principles need to be promoted. National values and principles are paramount to national development. People need to be educated on the need to adhere and preserve national values and principles.”

She said there was need for people to preach unity and peace.

“The issue of unity and peace is key to our national development. This is why our people should at all times talk peace and unity everywhere,” she said.

Rev Sumaili said Bill 10 has a lot of contents that would accelerate the country’s developmental agenda.

“This Bill 10 will take Zambia to higher heights never seen before. We need to support it,” she said.

Rev Sumaili is on the Copperbelt to grace the launch of the Church-driven nationwide fundraising activities for the rapid construction of the national house of prayer at Kitwe’s Living Water Cathedral Church.

And Mwakalombe told Rev Sumaili that majority of people and churches on the Copperbelt were in support of Bill 10.

He said the provincial administration would support the fundraising activities for the national house of prayer and see to it that the funds are raised.